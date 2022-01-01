Menu

Sylvain RICHONNIER

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Spécialiste dans le domaine de l'animalerie

Entreprises

  • Lycée agricole Saint Genest Malifaux - Enseignant en technique animalière

    2017 - maintenant Enseignant en technique animalière

  • EPLEFPA de Cibeins (01) - Professeur; formateur en animalerie

    2016 - 2017 Professeur en technique animalière, et formateur en Certificat de capacité domestique.

  • coté nature - Responsable d'animalerie

    2013 - 2016

  • VillaVerde - Vendeur

    L'ISLE D'ABEAU 2007 - 2013

  • Medyalis - Agent de prévention

    2007 - 2007

  • Thiriet - Téléprospecteur

    ELOYES 2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau