Sylvain RICHONNIER
Sylvain RICHONNIER
LYON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Spécialiste dans le domaine de l'animalerie
Entreprises
Lycée agricole Saint Genest Malifaux
- Enseignant en technique animalière
2017 - maintenant
Enseignant en technique animalière
EPLEFPA de Cibeins (01)
- Professeur; formateur en animalerie
2016 - 2017
Professeur en technique animalière, et formateur en Certificat de capacité domestique.
coté nature
- Responsable d'animalerie
2013 - 2016
VillaVerde
- Vendeur
L'ISLE D'ABEAU
2007 - 2013
Medyalis
- Agent de prévention
2007 - 2007
Thiriet
- Téléprospecteur
ELOYES
2006 - 2006
Formations
Lpa La Tour Du Pin
La Tour Du Pin
2003 - 2005
bac professionnel
10 semaines de stage a Botanic Villeurbanne
2 semaines de stage aux Merveilles tropicales
Lycée Agricole Privé Poisy - Chavanod
Chavanod
2001 - 2003
bep agricole
