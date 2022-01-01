Sylvain SAINTON

I have 16 years of experience in Procurement and Management of people through several different industrial sectors such as Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Pharmaceutics and recently Chemicals within multi-cultural environment and different matrix organisations.
My main skils are strategic thinking, Leadership, customer oriented, influencing, result driven, coaching, work in international environment, change management, lean sigma projects.
