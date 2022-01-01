Menu

Sylvain SAINTON

BRUXELLES

En résumé

I have 16 years of experience in Procurement and Management of people through several different industrial sectors such as Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Pharmaceutics and recently Chemicals within multi-cultural environment and different matrix organisations.

My main skils are strategic thinking, Leadership, customer oriented, influencing, result driven, coaching, work in international environment, change management, lean sigma projects.

Mes compétences :
Change Management
Coaching
Customer oriented
Environment
International
International environment
Leadership
Management
Strategic
Strategic thinking

Entreprises

  • Albemarle Europe - Head of Raw materials, Energy and Subcontracting, EMEA Purchasing

    2011 - maintenant •Build and manage a professional EMEA Procurement team.
    •Develop strategies with short & long term plans to reduce risks and cost on Spend of $ 204 Mio.
    •Implement procurement best practices to deliver high added value to impact business on chemical raw materials, Energy and CMO.
    •Influence stakeholders to early involve Procurement team on R&D projects to deliver more value to the business

  • Glaxosmithkline Biologicals - Senior Manager Global Procurement

    Marly-le-Roi 2005 - 2011 •Develop the global portfolio procurement strategies with short and long term plans for Europe, Asia, USA, Canada for a yearly CAPEX spend of M€ 210.

    •Develop strategic sourcing process by setting up cross-functional teams, stakeholders mapping and sponsors. Analyze market situation. Evaluate strategies. Implement strategy within large CAPEX projects.
    Results: Savings of M€ 15 (-11%) on M€ 136 covered, Lead-time reduced on critical equipment by 1month (-12%) on 8 months.

    •Management of Global Procurement team: 5 sourcing managers and coaching of 4 Local Procurement Managers split over 3 regions. Prioritize actions in a constantly growing phase and changing environment, organize resources. Provide leadership on decentralized local procurement managers in a multinational environment. Cope with conflicting objectives in a matrix organization. Ensure measurement of procurement performance.

    •Bring value through a collaborative approach with key suppliers
    Take initiative at early phases of projects to find new way of working. Results: Savings of M€ 8 (-17%) on the initial CAPEX of M€ 47.

  • Sonaca (Aeronautics) - Raw material lead buyer

    2000 - 2005 •Management and implementation of a purchasing strategy on Raw Material segment.
    •Coaching and influencing 4 people from Supplies department.
    •Early integration of suppliers and improvement plans to redesign to cost approach.

  • Neopost - International buyer

    Bagneux 1999 - 2000 •Develop suppliers reduction panels, focus suppliers on their core business.

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille (Marseille)

    Marseille 1994 - 1998 project management

    Member of Junior entreprise

