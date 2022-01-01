Retail
Sylvain TREFEIL
Sylvain TREFEIL
BRIVE-LA-GAILLARDE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Attentif
Sens du contact
Entreprises
SNCF
- Agent Securite Commercial Des Trains
2015 - 2015
quick
- Equipier polyvalant
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS
2013 - 2014
Formations
LEGTA BRIVE-OBJAT
Voutezac
2011 - 2013
bts amenagement paysager
Lycée Georges Cabanis
Brive La Gaillarde
2008 - 2011
bac S option SI
Réseau
Alexis MAGNE
Benjamin GOUYGOU
Cédric BERNARD
Chantal VIGNON
Christophe AGENEAU
Claude PASQUER
Hélène LAROCHE
Morjane AYA
René HERSCHKORN
Stefan GILLIO