Sylvain TROMPETTE

Antony

En résumé

Highly adept at leading communication with large organization.Recognized for ability to communicate in a multi cultural environment. Outstanding leadership, presentation, problem-solving, and communication skills. Specialized in electronics/software manufacturing industries, with extensive cross-cultural management experience spanning North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Mes compétences :
International
Communication
Marketing
Management
Industrie
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Axis Communications - Business Development Manager Access Control

    Antony 2014 - maintenant Implement and develop the introduction of the Axis access control offering in the region
    • Develop and track objectives and KPIs to measure performance
    • Leverage your existing relationships with key stakeholders in the market
    • Proactively engage and build relationships with alliance partners
    • Support the region to develop their skills and knowledge of the access control market
    • Identify and cultivate commercial opportunities for Axis
    • Manage Axis representation in key associations & lobbying forums
    • Act as a spokesperson for access control in the region
    • Work collaboratively with other regional BDM’s to ensure use of best practice
    • Align the product offering and solutions with our regional sales and business development activities and build a project pipeline through specification of Axis Products into new projects

  • UTC Climate, Controls & Security | Fire & Security Products - Sales Manager International Accounts Europe, Middle East, Africa

    2012 - 2014 Coordinate business relationship and drive sales with a select number of large international accounts .Facilitate business cooperation, get company's products specified and drive possible large deals and key project sales opportunities to success.

  • Tyco International / ADT - Security Product Marketing Europe

    2001 - 2011 • Successfully implemented a Product Marketing Strategy in all the countries in Europe.
    • Accounted for generating savings and sales by initiating sourcing and rationalization projects.
    • Solution advisor regarding large projects with Global Accounts.
    • Responsible for creating Marketing launch packs, product Roadmaps as also organizing Road shows across Europe.
    • In charge of defining European market needs and specifics.
    • Responsible for defining market pricing, creating competitive analysis, collecting forecast and generating KPI reports to senior management.
    • Specialized for moving technical features to sales differentiators or added values for the end user.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

