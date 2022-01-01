Menu

Sylvain TRONCHET

Mitry-Mory

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Kaizen
budgets
Lean Management
Kanban
DMAIC

Entreprises

  • ProContain SAS - Responsable Production

    Mitry-Mory 2015 - maintenant

  • SINIAT - Responsable Production & Environnement

    Avignon 2012 - 2015

  • LAFARGE Plâtres - Responsable Production & Amélioration continue

    2010 - 2012

  • LAFARGE Plâtres - Responsable du service maintenance & Travaux Neufs

    2005 - 2010

  • LAFARGE Plâtres - Ingénieur Procédé - Production

    2001 - 2005

  • LAFARGE Plâtres - Alternant Ingénieur

    1998 - 2001

  • Ingersoll - Dresser Pompes - Alternant Technicien

    1994 - 1998 :

