Sylvain VOISE

Solution architect JAVA specialised in PLM tools, with a strong experience around Windchill and PDMLink solutions. Particularly involved on performance aspects of code algorithm optimizations and Oracle tuning.



Main skills:

- team management

- technical solution design

- pre sales and cost estimations



PTC certification (october 2014): Windchill Development Technologies (WDT10-N)



Mes compétences :

JavaScript

Windchill

JSP

Java

Teamcenter

PDM Link

Product Lifecycle Management

Eclipse

JUnit

UNIX

Shell

Oracle

PL/SQL

Migration de S.I