Sylvain VOISE

Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical leader
PARIS 17
2015 - maintenant
Implementation of a delta migration and development team management on a PDMLink data migration.
Technical environment:
- PDMLink 8 and PDMLink 10.2
- Windchill Bulk Migrator (WBM)
- JAVA & PL/SQL
Role:
- Technical design
- Client focal point for data migration
- Integration / reviews / task assignment for developers
Management:
- 5 to 7 developers
Client: Airbus
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Pre sales engineer
PARIS 17
2015 - 2015
Design, proposal redaction and estimation of a new migration tool for the A350 aircraft program.
Main challenge: huge data volume of 850 millions of migrated objects and a reduced outage duration for the migration process (48 hours). A technical solution for a delta migration has been designed.
Client: Airbus
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Pre sales engineer
PARIS 17
2014 - 2015
Design, proposal redaction and estimation of a migration for merging different legacy systems (14 applications) to a new single one implemented with PDMLink 10.2.
Main challenge: allow data evolutions in both systems (source and target) and split the migration by waves with a merging feature.
Client: Schneider
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical leader
PARIS 17
2013 - 2015
Migration project with a global rework of the data model and the merge between different source systems. This project is also a porting between an old application coded for Windchill 6.2.6 to PDMLink 10.1. For this mission I supervised the team focused on data migration.
Technical environment:
- Windchill 6.2.6 and PDMLink 10.1
- Windchill Bulk Migrator (WBM)
- JAVA & PL/SQL
- Maven, Ant, Sonar and Jenkins
Role:
- Technical design
- Task assignment and follow up for the development team
- Client focal point for data migration purpose
- Integration and technical reviews
Management:
- Between 1 and 3 developpers
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Pre sales engineer
PARIS 17
2013 - 2013
Design, estimation and redaction of the technical answer for the data migration of an important project (from Windchill 6.2.6 to PDMLink 10). The result was an improvement of the migration framework designed during the POC of december 2012.
Client: Airbus
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical architect
PARIS 17
2012 - 2012
Design and realization of a "Proof of concept" in order to migrate an older application running on Windchill 6.2.6 to PDMLink 10. The result was a generic migration framework based on introspection which generates JAVA and PL/SQL code. This solution was oriented to performances and industrialization. It has been fully reused during the project build.
Technical environment:
- Eclipse JAVA
- PDMLink 10
- Windchill 6.2.6
- Windchill Bulk Migrator (WBM 2.0)
Role:
- Technical architect
Management:
- 1 to 2 developpers
Client: Airbus
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical architect
PARIS 17
2012 - 2012
Study analyzing the robustness of the physical infrastructure in a Windchill cluster (composed by 7 physical servers). The objective was to estimate the limit of the current system, for anticipating the performance bottlenecks and giving some recommendations in order to absorb the next user ramp-up (2900 daily unique active users instead of 1500).
Technical environment:
- Windchill 6.2.6
- IPlanet & LDAP Aphelion
- Shell scripting
- Solaris
Role:
- Technical architect
Client: Airbus
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical architect
PARIS 17
2012 - 2012
Technical expertise and cost estimation for a project currently managed by PDMLink 9.1 to Teamcenter 8. An coding of a proof of concept in order to plug the PTC tool called Arbortext (used for document authoring) to a Teamcenter 8 system.
Client: CNH
-
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical leader
PARIS 17
2011 - 2013
After a take over with the previous architect, I was in charge of the interface streams for a new PLM tool in Teamcenter. These SOA interfaces work in a Weblogic application server and exchange data with some external applications like SAP.
Technical environment:
- JAVA J2EE
- Teamcenter 2007
- Weblogic
Role:
- Client technical focal point
- Development leader (design, estimations, task assignations and reviews)
Management:
- Between 1 and 3 developpers in Toulouse during 6 monthes
- 2 offshore developpers during the first year
Client: Snecma
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Pre sales engineer
PARIS 17
2011 - 2011
Technical cost estimation for a major proposal during one month and creation of an estimation abacus for PDMLink 9.1 cotations.
Technical environment:
- PDMLink 9.1
Client: Eurocopter
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical leader
PARIS 17
2009 - 2011
Migration from a older mainframe system to a PDM instance for the management of helicopter maintenance data.
Technical environment:
- Windchill / PDMLink 9.1 / Arbortext editor
- Tomcat / Aphelion / Oracle
Role:
- Responsible of HPUX servers for the integration and project delivery manager.
- Technical responsible of the design solution and of the configuration management.
- Client focal point for business needs and support
Management:
- Between 2 and 3 developpers in Toulouse
- Plus 2 offshore developpers
Client: Eurocopter
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical leader
PARIS 17
2009 - 2009
First mission: data exports for linked applications
Second mission: bulk import of data between two different Oracle instances using filtering rules and business checks. The main stakeholder was performances in order to inject more than 10 millions of records during less than one hour.
Technical environment:
- First part using JAVA Spring / Hibernate
- Second part using JAVA with JDBC and PL/SQL
Management :
- Leading 1 developper
Client: Airbus
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Technical leader
PARIS 17
2005 - 2009
Capgemini
- Intern
SURESNES
2005 - 2005
Design a graphical user interface for defining exchange protocols between vehicules and diagnosis stations.
Capgemini
- Intern
SURESNES
2004 - 2004
For car analysis, diagnosis stations are plugged to vehicules for retreiving all captors data and identifying potential bugs. The mission was to evolve the existing code using VC++ 6, for running diagnosis scripts step by step (like a graphical debug mode).
SIG Image
- Intern
2003 - 2003
Design and development of a VB application using Access database which was linked to CAO data. The main goal was to define an extraction algorithm which browse all electrical networks defined in the CAO tool. This tool was integrated in the final product and I was involved in the business user training.
Capgemini Technology Services SAS
- Intern
PARIS-LA DEFENSE
2002 - 2002
Design of a web application with WebObjects 5 technology in order to centralize all information about client data in a securized data center.