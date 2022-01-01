Retail
Sylvain WELTER
Sylvain WELTER
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Management commercial
Entreprises
Mauritanie Logistique
- Directeur des transports / transport Manager
2015 - maintenant
Fracht France
- Key account
2014 - 2015
Groupe Courcelle
- Chargé d'affaires
2013 - 2014
SCALES SAS
- TECHNICIEN
1997 - 2013
TRANSPORT LEVAGE ET MANUTENTION DE MASSES INDIVISIBLES
Formations
ECOLE NATIONALE TECHNIQUE DES SOUSOFFICIERS D'ACTIVE (ENTSOA)
Issoire
1993 - 1995
Ab NEGGAZI
Claire PORTESSENY
Fety NICOLAS
Giovanni MASO
Henri-Sidoine DE VULLIOD
Jean Michel LEBEC
Michel SCHMITT
Miguel DUBOS
Sylvain MAGNIER