Menu

Sylvain WELTER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Management commercial

Entreprises

  • Mauritanie Logistique - Directeur des transports / transport Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Fracht France - Key account

    2014 - 2015

  • Groupe Courcelle - Chargé d'affaires

    2013 - 2014

  • SCALES SAS - TECHNICIEN

    1997 - 2013 TRANSPORT LEVAGE ET MANUTENTION DE MASSES INDIVISIBLES

Formations

Réseau