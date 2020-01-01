Menu

Sylvie AUPET

VIERZON

En résumé

Https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MbBdV33n6w23GwCXD82YfLUikg_nklZc/view?usp=sharing

Mes compétences :
Secrétariat
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Access
Accueil physique et téléphonique
Mailing
Communication interne
Gestion d'agenda
Microsoft Publisher
Organisation d'évènements
Rédaction
Compte-rendu
Communication externe
Relecture / corrections
Assistance administrative
Logiciel GE LINK
Relance client
Gestion du courrier
GE Link Logiciel
Service à la personne
Accompagnement
GENAPI / INOT

Entreprises

  • Notaires De France - Secrétaire Accueil Standard

    2020 - 2020 Accueil des visiteurs, réception des appels téléphoniques, prises de messages et de RDV, classement, archivage, secrétariat

  • CRP Louis Gatignon - STAGIAIRE Formation

    2019 - 2019 PMSMP auprès des stagiaires "Assistantes"

  • CCAS - Stagiaire Aide à Domicile

    2019 - 2019 Stage d'une semaine : entretien du domicile, aide à la personne...

  • Centre Medico Social Bourges - Stagiaire TISF

    2018 - 2018 Stage de 2 semaines dans le cadre d'une PMSMP avec une Technicienne d'Intervention Sociale et Familiale

  • ALISE REGION CENTRE - Secrétaire Polyvalente

    2000 - 2018 PROFESSIIIONNELLES
    -------
    Ponctuellement entre 00 et
    03 pour des adhérents au
    Groupement ALISE

  • ALISE Région Centre - Secrétaire Polyvalente

    2000 - 2018

  • Manpower - Agent Administratif

    Nanterre cedex 2000 - 2000 Missions intérimaires :
    FERMETURE Vierzon
    * Secrétaire Bureau d'Etudes
    - SOCOPRESSES Mehun
    * Standardiste Hôtesse d'Accueil ;

  • INTERIM - Secrétaire Polyvalente Standard Accueil

    2000 - 2000

  • Planet Intérim - Secrétaire

    Paris 2000 - 2003 et 2003 pour des adhérents - APIA Vierzon

    au Groupement ALISE * Secrétaire
    - MIRADEX EKUREUIL Mr Pest

  • Célia - Maman !

    1998 - 1999

  • Centre Décal - Secrétaire Standardiste & Secrétaire Technique

    1995 - 1997 *Secrétaire Standardiste Accueil - Secrétaire Technique - Secrétaire à la facturation
    - CENTRE DECAL Méreau

  • Mairie de FOECY - Agent Administratif

    1994 - 1994 MAIRIE DE Foëcy
    *Standardiste
    - Magasin BUT St Germain du Puy

Formations

Réseau