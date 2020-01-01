Sylvie AUPET

Https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MbBdV33n6w23GwCXD82YfLUikg_nklZc/view?usp=sharing
Mes compétences :
Secrétariat
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Access
Accueil physique et téléphonique
Mailing
Communication interne
Gestion d'agenda
Microsoft Publisher
Organisation d'évènements
Rédaction
Compte-rendu
Communication externe
Relecture / corrections
Assistance administrative
Logiciel GE LINK
Relance client
Gestion du courrier
GE Link Logiciel
Service à la personne
Accompagnement
GENAPI / INOT