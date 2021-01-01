Tayeb SAIB

British Petroleoum - Sunbury LONDON (Denham, New Hamshire, Sunburry London)
1999 - 2000
Sontrach's Leaders of the future
we had the following sessions, among :
1- OIL and gas markets
2- OIL and GAS prices versus world policy and key factors.
3- OIl and Gas investment keys of success and risks
4- Oil and gas production Contracts , Short and long terms .
5- ASSETS and facilities Implementing and Hiring rules.
6- Case study: how to run an oil company in 10 days for ten years.