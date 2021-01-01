Menu

Tayeb SAIB

BISKRA

  • Sonatrach - Drilling optimization Engineer

    1996 - maintenant

  • British Petroleoum - Sunbury LONDON (Denham, New Hamshire, Sunburry London)

    Denham, New Hamshire, Sunburry London 1999 - 2000 Sontrach's Leaders of the future

    we had the following sessions, among :
    1- OIL and gas markets
    2- OIL and GAS prices versus world policy and key factors.
    3- OIl and Gas investment keys of success and risks
    4- Oil and gas production Contracts , Short and long terms .
    5- ASSETS and facilities Implementing and Hiring rules.
    6- Case study: how to run an oil company in 10 days for ten years.

