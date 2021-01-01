Retail
Taylor SEBASTIEN
Taylor SEBASTIEN
Genech
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Institut De Genech
- Responsable achat
Genech
2017 - maintenant
Audio Video Nord
- Integrateur/programmateur
1998 - 2017
Conception, réalisation système audio visuel automatisés
Lycée Privé Frédéric Ozanam (Lille)
Lille
1989 - 1991
Brevet de Technicien Superieur
Lycée Frederic Ozanam Ozanam
Lille
1989 - 1991
Bts Electronique option anglais & economie d'entreprise
Abdelhak GUARD
Charles DAMAGEUX
Claire LELEU
Guillaume HARDUIN
Jean-Claude LECLERCQ
Laurent SAWRAS
Nicolas DURAN
Siegfried FOUCART
Thibault THULLIEZ
Vanessa GOUBET
