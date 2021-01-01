Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Teddy SPARROW
Ajouter
Teddy SPARROW
VIS EN ARTOIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Vis-en-Artois
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHRETIEN MATERIAUX
- Responsable logistique
2011 - maintenant
Responsable entrepot et transport
CREDIT DU NORD
- CONSEILLER CLIENTELE PROFESSIONNELLE
Paris
2010 - 2010
CREDIT DU NORD
- ASSISTANT ANALYSTE RISQUES CREDIT
Paris
2009 - 2010
Formations
ESC Amiens
Amiens
2006 - 2010
MASTER é
IUT
Lens
2004 - 2006
LICENCE 2
Réseau
.... .....
Christophe PIARD
Eric MACAREZ
Iut LENS
Laurent APRILE MANDILLON
Yann LEGRAND
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z