Teillet KÉVIN
Teillet KÉVIN
MASSY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Attentif et soif d'apprendre. Communication
Profil commercial
Entreprises
Defontaine Rings
- Chargé d'affaire en alternance
MASSY
2011 - maintenant
CIC-CIO
- Agent de courrier
Paris
2008 - 2008
Formations
IDRAC Nantes
Nantes
2013 - 2014
Bachelor Responsable du marketing et du développement commercial
Réseau
Anthony POIRIER
Damien LANGLOIS
Jérôme JAMBOU
Loic THIBEAU
Pascal BOUTIN
Sabine BOUCARD
