Thi-Kim-Anh N.

Société Générale
- Financial Controller
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
ALSTOM THERMAL POWER - Nuclear
- Unit Controller
2013 - 2014
Unit Controller of Nuclear Central Management Unit:
• Prepare 3-Year-Plan and budget, monthly closing reports and forecasts: Analyse costs incurred, forecast to be incurred (including accruals management) and variance explanation to prepare Profit & Loss, Management Cash Flow calculations and to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the accounting and financial information
• Monthly report to Nuclear SVP of actual results and variations with Forecast/Budget
• Monitor overheads and ensure that cost control procedures/initiatives implemented effectively and in a timely manner
• Ensure controlling activities to comply with Quality and ICQ requirements as well as with Alstom Accounting Manual (RAM)
• Manage Business and Production Fees (assess the amounts, control the allocation, recharge/invoice to units)
• Review Purchase Order requests. Approve invoice payment in company’s tool (DIP)
Financial Analyst for Product Group Financial Director and Head of Nuclear Business Controlling:
• Prepare monthly consolidation of data and analysis of Nuclear Product Lines and presentation to Executive Committee
• Ensure quality compliance, consistency and timeliness of Product Lines reporting
• Analyse and report on monthly Product Group financial positions versus forecast and budget
• Build up reporting and presentation templates for Nuclear Product Lines. Train team members and new comers on reporting tools (Teranga, Analytics, Excel link)
• Carry out comprehensive analysis for Nuclear Business management on Project Cash and GM movement, Orders in Hand waterfall, R&D projects, POH, NPOH, Working Capital
Alstom Headquarter
- Group Management Controller
2010 - 2013
• Provide financial reports and analysis to Alstom top management (provide reports on contract GM movement of each Sector by using the contract database, provide cross-sector analysis on POH, NPOH by using Costbase, provide Working Capital analysis,..)
• Provide financial information for all external publications
• Prepare Executive Committee, Board, Audit committee and most of the Group CFO presentations
• Monitor Forecast, Budget and Three year plan processes (AF and AB packages) at Group level
• Assist to realise valuation exercises, impairment test. Implement specific requests needed by management
• Get involved and carry out new projects due to organisation, new reporting rules (acquisition of Areva T&D, IFRS change of consolidation method for JV, re-ogranisation of Alstom Power,…)
• Ensure close relationships with Sectors and Businesses. Act as the interface between Sectors, Reporting Center and different functions (Legal, Investor Relations, HR…)
Lafarge Headquarter
- Internship
2009 - 2010
• Analyse and forecast cement supply and demand for all countries in Latin America, consolidate global cement forecast
• Strategic analysis and synthesis of macro-economic events, market positioning and competitors performance
• Perform ad-hoc analysis and synthesis presentation for strategic projects (M&A, divestment), prepare presentation materials for management
Vauban Partenaires
- Internship - Strategy and M&A
PARIS
2009 - 2009
Valeo
- Internship
Paris
2008 - 2009
ICI Paints
- Product Manager
2004 - 2006
• Translate regional brand innovation plan into national operating plan
• Assist category manager in crafting product platform and market entry strategy (developing new entry premium emulsion range, launching Point of Sales Colour System, pioneering colour visualization services)
• Increase sales volume 4 folds after 1 year that helped ICI gain market leading position
Unilever
- Assist Brand Manager
Rueil-Malmaison
2001 - 2004
• Assist Brand Manager in building brand’s operation plan, monitoring brand performance, tracking competitor activities
• Successfully re-launch whole range of Clear shampoo, leading to significant market share growth
• Establish and maintain good relationship with government agencies, newspaper agencies and reporters
