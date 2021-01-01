Menu

Thi-Kim-Anh N.

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Forecasting
Financial Analysis
Management Control
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
SAP FICO
Microsoft Office
Marketing
ICQ
Hyperion
Financial Modelling
Essbase
Data Analysis
Business Objects

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Financial Controller

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM THERMAL POWER - Nuclear - Unit Controller

    2013 - 2014 Unit Controller of Nuclear Central Management Unit:
    • Prepare 3-Year-Plan and budget, monthly closing reports and forecasts: Analyse costs incurred, forecast to be incurred (including accruals management) and variance explanation to prepare Profit & Loss, Management Cash Flow calculations and to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the accounting and financial information
    • Monthly report to Nuclear SVP of actual results and variations with Forecast/Budget
    • Monitor overheads and ensure that cost control procedures/initiatives implemented effectively and in a timely manner
    • Ensure controlling activities to comply with Quality and ICQ requirements as well as with Alstom Accounting Manual (RAM)
    • Manage Business and Production Fees (assess the amounts, control the allocation, recharge/invoice to units)
    • Review Purchase Order requests. Approve invoice payment in company’s tool (DIP)

    Financial Analyst for Product Group Financial Director and Head of Nuclear Business Controlling:
    • Prepare monthly consolidation of data and analysis of Nuclear Product Lines and presentation to Executive Committee
    • Ensure quality compliance, consistency and timeliness of Product Lines reporting
    • Analyse and report on monthly Product Group financial positions versus forecast and budget
    • Build up reporting and presentation templates for Nuclear Product Lines. Train team members and new comers on reporting tools (Teranga, Analytics, Excel link)
    • Carry out comprehensive analysis for Nuclear Business management on Project Cash and GM movement, Orders in Hand waterfall, R&D projects, POH, NPOH, Working Capital

  • Alstom Headquarter - Group Management Controller

    2010 - 2013 • Provide financial reports and analysis to Alstom top management (provide reports on contract GM movement of each Sector by using the contract database, provide cross-sector analysis on POH, NPOH by using Costbase, provide Working Capital analysis,..)
    • Provide financial information for all external publications
    • Prepare Executive Committee, Board, Audit committee and most of the Group CFO presentations
    • Monitor Forecast, Budget and Three year plan processes (AF and AB packages) at Group level
    • Assist to realise valuation exercises, impairment test. Implement specific requests needed by management
    • Get involved and carry out new projects due to organisation, new reporting rules (acquisition of Areva T&D, IFRS change of consolidation method for JV, re-ogranisation of Alstom Power,…)
    • Ensure close relationships with Sectors and Businesses. Act as the interface between Sectors, Reporting Center and different functions (Legal, Investor Relations, HR…)

  • Lafarge Headquarter - Internship

    2009 - 2010 • Analyse and forecast cement supply and demand for all countries in Latin America, consolidate global cement forecast
    • Strategic analysis and synthesis of macro-economic events, market positioning and competitors performance
    • Perform ad-hoc analysis and synthesis presentation for strategic projects (M&A, divestment), prepare presentation materials for management

  • Vauban Partenaires - Internship - Strategy and M&A

    PARIS 2009 - 2009

  • Valeo - Internship

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • ICI Paints - Product Manager

    2004 - 2006 • Translate regional brand innovation plan into national operating plan
    • Assist category manager in crafting product platform and market entry strategy (developing new entry premium emulsion range, launching Point of Sales Colour System, pioneering colour visualization services)
    • Increase sales volume 4 folds after 1 year that helped ICI gain market leading position

  • Unilever - Assist Brand Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2001 - 2004 • Assist Brand Manager in building brand’s operation plan, monitoring brand performance, tracking competitor activities
    • Successfully re-launch whole range of Clear shampoo, leading to significant market share growth
    • Establish and maintain good relationship with government agencies, newspaper agencies and reporters

Formations

  • ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Master of Management in Finance

  • ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management ESCP

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Finance

  • Asian Institute Of Technology (Bangkok)

    Bangkok 2006 - 2008 Master of Business Administration

    Graduated with honor award (GPA 4.0/4.0, ranks 1st in the batch)

  • Asian Institute Of Technology (Bangkok)

    Bangkok 2006 - 2008 International Business

    Graduation with honor award

  • Hanoi Foreign Trade University (Hanoi)

    Hanoi 1996 - 2001 Bachelors Degree in International Economics

