Thi NGUYEN
Thi NGUYEN
MELBOURNE
Entreprises
Alstom Transport Australia
- Automatic Train Supervision Leader
2011 - maintenant
Melbourne Regional Rail Link (RRL) WPA project :
responsible for the delivery of the ATS system
Alstom Transport Saint-Ouen
- Automatic Train Operation Software Designer
2010 - 2011
Automatic Train Control Product Development
Software designer
Alstom Transport Saint-Ouen
- Data Communication System I&V Engineer
2008 - 2010
Responsible for the Integration and Validation of the Data Communucation System (DCS) of the Alstom metro signalling system Urbalis
Alstom Transport Singapore
- Signalling engineer
2005 - 2008
Singapore Circle Line project - Automatic Train Supervision
Testing and commissioning engineer
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées
Villeurbanne
1999 - 2004
Lycée Edouard Herriot
Lyon
1996 - 1999
