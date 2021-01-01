Menu

Thi NGUYEN

MELBOURNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alstom Transport Australia - Automatic Train Supervision Leader

    2011 - maintenant Melbourne Regional Rail Link (RRL) WPA project :
    responsible for the delivery of the ATS system

  • Alstom Transport Saint-Ouen - Automatic Train Operation Software Designer

    2010 - 2011 Automatic Train Control Product Development
    Software designer

  • Alstom Transport Saint-Ouen - Data Communication System I&V Engineer

    2008 - 2010 Responsible for the Integration and Validation of the Data Communucation System (DCS) of the Alstom metro signalling system Urbalis

  • Alstom Transport Singapore - Signalling engineer

    2005 - 2008 Singapore Circle Line project - Automatic Train Supervision
    Testing and commissioning engineer

Formations

