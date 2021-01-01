Thi Thanh Nga NGUYEN

With 5 years working experience in logistics: national & international distribution, warehousing services and international transportation.

Result and goal oriented experience in cost management and process optimization.

Proven contract negotiation skills with suppliers and expertize in communication & organization, problem solving and time management.

Strong Interpersonal skills, ability to work under pressure and independently





Mes compétences :

Sourcing

Logistique

Négociation

Achats

Distribution

Management