Thi Thanh Nga NGUYEN

ROSNY SOUS BOIS

En résumé

With 5 years working experience in logistics: national & international distribution, warehousing services and international transportation.
Result and goal oriented experience in cost management and process optimization.
Proven contract negotiation skills with suppliers and expertize in communication & organization, problem solving and time management.
Strong Interpersonal skills, ability to work under pressure and independently


Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Logistique
Négociation
Achats
Distribution
Management

Entreprises

  • Marne La Vallée Warehouse - Metro Cash & Carry, France - Logistics Assistant

    maintenant - Managed sourcing, orders and distribution of delivery per store
    - Processed and analyzed data delivery for new projects of platforms
    - Was in charge of daily logistics operations (cross-docking activity) and transmission of information to 3rd party
    - Contacted with suppliers to resolve current problems
    - Identified opportunity to cut costs by analyzing impact of adding or removing SKUs
    - Monitored stock and improved ABC methods to reduce stocking cost
    - Overviewed and managed inventory process
    - Handled the litigation with supplier, 3rd party and stores

  • Purchasing centre - Metro Cash & Carry Vietnam - METRO Group - Category Manager Assistant - Confectionery and Hot drinks

    maintenant - Researched, analyzed and assessed market
    - Monitored the performance of product lines, analyzed and implemented promotions
    - Managed relationship suppliers for daily operations
    - Negotiated prices with suppliers (absent of buyer)

  • Purchasing centre - Metro Cash & Carry Vietnam - METRO Group - Category Manager Assistant – Own Brands Foods

    maintenant - Analyzed of customer needs for development projects of private labels
    - Purchased goods in accordance with the price and general conditions negotiated
    - Planned and selected products for promotions
    - Completed price verification for authorized approval
    - Worked with marketing department for promotion strategies

  • Purchasing centre - Big C - Subsidiary of Casino group - Supply Chain Assistant

    maintenant - Verified logistics cost and made daily, weekly, monthly reports to 3PL, Purchasing Dept. & Stores, Supply chain Dept.
    - Supported for IT Dept. to build necessary tools for supply chain – KPI online / Transportation report / online system...
    - Worked together with merchandiser, supplier, stores to improve the procedure of receiving, delivery goods (SOP)
    - Solved current problems and worked with 3PL (DHL & Geodis Wilson) in storage and transport of good management
    - Supervised monthly billing information from logistics companies and ensured its accuracy
    - Compiled monthly logistics cost reports and made recommendation for cost reduction

  • Purchasing centre - Big C - Dry Food Director Assistant

    maintenant - Managed, monitored all commercial contracts
    - Created presentation of statistics to major suppliers
    - Extracted data on GOLD (data) and made, analyzed reports for the Directing Board

Formations

  • Lille 1 University - Science And Technology – France (Lille)

    Lille 2010 - 2011 Master

    Management de Logistique et Ingénierie des Transports

  • University Of Foreign Languages And Information Technology – Ho Chi Minh City – Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh)

    Ho Chi Minh 2003 - 2007 Bachelor’s Degree

    Management & Administration

