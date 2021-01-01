Thibaut DE LAVAL

McKinsey & Company
- Associate Principal
PARIS
2006 - 2015
• Active in High Tech, Telecom, Media (TMT) and retail sectors
• Part of the TMT and Marketing & Sales leadership teams for EMEA, leading McKinsey's Customer Experience practice in B2B
• Focus on creating value for clients through commercial boost initiatives, operational turnarounds and optimizations, and strategic operations (M&A, PMM, Alliances) - over 40 projects successfully completed by end 2014, for small, mid-sized and large companies
• Managing several project teams at once, client relationships and development activities, new knowledge construction and reputation building