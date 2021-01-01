Menu

Thibaut DE LAVAL

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Efront - Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • McKinsey & Company - Associate Principal

    PARIS 2006 - 2015 • Active in High Tech, Telecom, Media (TMT) and retail sectors
    • Part of the TMT and Marketing & Sales leadership teams for EMEA, leading McKinsey's Customer Experience practice in B2B
    • Focus on creating value for clients through commercial boost initiatives, operational turnarounds and optimizations, and strategic operations (M&A, PMM, Alliances) - over 40 projects successfully completed by end 2014, for small, mid-sized and large companies
    • Managing several project teams at once, client relationships and development activities, new knowledge construction and reputation building

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Tax Consultant

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2004 • Carried out tax audits as part of due-diligence missions in several mid-sized deals
    • Conducted tax optimization analysis and recommendations for private clients

  • Mondelēz International - Assistant Management Controller

    CLAMART 2003 - 2003 • Analyzed the efficiency and profitability of promotional activities; subsequently recommended optimization actions to Marketing and Sales Managers
    • Closed, analyzed and reported monthly sales and financial performance
    • Created a P&L per major retail customer, used in commercial negotiations
    • Participated in a global ERP change project as a super user, to specify, test and validate user requirements

Formations

Réseau