Thibaut LESQUIBAIN

Levallois-Perret

Entreprises

  • Kp Consulting - Consultant SAP

    Levallois-Perret 2018 - maintenant Consultant technico-fonctionnel SAP

  • Sopra Group - Ingénieur d'étude SAP

    Paris 2007 - 2018 Chef de projet / consultant technico-fonctionnel
    Modules FI/MM/PM/CO
    ABAP , ADOBE, DMS

  • Logica - Ingénieur / analyste SAP

    COMPIEGNE 2006 - 2007 Analyse et développements

  • Logica - ITI Oracle

    COMPIEGNE 2004 - 2005 Responsable suivi d'exploitation (ORACLE)

  • Nilsoft - Développeur Windev

    2003 - 2003 Développement applicatifs

  • Itras SA - ITI Access

    2001 - 2002 Développements applicatifs / TMA

Formations

Réseau