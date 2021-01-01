Thibaut LESQUIBAIN

-
Kp Consulting
- Consultant SAP
Levallois-Perret
2018 - maintenant
Consultant technico-fonctionnel SAP
-
Sopra Group
- Ingénieur d'étude SAP
Paris
2007 - 2018
Chef de projet / consultant technico-fonctionnel
Modules FI/MM/PM/CO
ABAP , ADOBE, DMS
-
Logica
- Ingénieur / analyste SAP
COMPIEGNE
2006 - 2007
Analyse et développements
-
Logica
- ITI Oracle
COMPIEGNE
2004 - 2005
Responsable suivi d'exploitation (ORACLE)
-
Nilsoft
- Développeur Windev
2003 - 2003
Développement applicatifs
-
Itras SA
- ITI Access
2001 - 2002
Développements applicatifs / TMA