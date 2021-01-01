Menu

Thibaut MONVOISIN

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Akka Technologies - Project Engineer - Process & Equipment

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • John Cockerill - Process Engineer

    2019 - maintenant Studies for an innovativ Solar Receiver in a Concentrated Solar Power project
    • Modifications & checking of PIDs,
    • Equipment, Piping, Valve & signal Lists,
    • Modification of functional description, logics, setpoints list
    • Managment of interfaces between project, process, customer…
    • Guide line for commissioning procedure (flushing, water & hot tests, blowing….)

  • Tiamat - Process Engineer

    2018 - 2019 Studies for the Demonstration line of a 1 000 000 Unit Sodium battery and improvement of labscale unit.

    - Studies of labscale equipment, tools and method,
    - Improve steps of production
    - Studies for demonstration line,

    - Planning,
    - Listing of raw materials / Process Description / Heat and mass balance,
    - Optimisation of equipments,
    - Meeting with suppliers,

    Tools/Technical environment
    - Start up in the field of Sodium battery

  • GEPUR (OTV / STEREAU) - Process Engineer

    2018 - 2018 Project of the revamping of the pre-treatment plant of waste water in Clichy

    Consolidation of Nomenclatures

  • Burgeap - Project Engineer - Process & Equipment

    Boulogne Billancourt 2018 - 2018 Neo2 consultant for BURGEAP

    Studies for a new process for the Recovery and Waste Treatment which are used for the final customer to determine the project feasability (CAPEX, OPEX) for a Saudi Arabia.

    ► Kick Off Meeting,
    ► Planning / Document Management,
    ► Modifications & checking of PIDs,
    ► Pipe design in function of the speed of fluid,
    ► Datasheet,
    ► Listing of pipes, valves, Equipment,

    ► Technical offers & coasting,
    ► One study to reduce pollutant releases,

  • Cnim - Project Engineer - Process & Equipment

    Paris 2016 - 2018 Neo2 consultant for CNIM

    CNIM is an engineering in the field of the Waste Energy Recovery (Saint Aubin – Paris suburb)
    Studies for the revamping of a Waste Incineration Plant

    - Calculation notes (Pumps, Control valves, Tanks, pipes’diameters….)
    - Datasheet, Technical Specifications, (pumps, control valves, tanks,
    - Design of pipe diameter following speed of fluid
    - Piping & Valve Lists,
    -Analysis of Technical Offers,
    - Checking / Approbation of supplier’s documentation,
    - Management of interfaces between Design, Purchase, Supplier Offices,…
    - Participation to an Hazop study,

  • Neo2 - Consultant

    Paris 2016 - 2018 Consultant Neo2
    See bellow

  • IPSB - Project Engineer - Process & Equipment

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Neo2 consultant for IPSB
    IPSB in an Engineering in the field of Sugar and Biotechnologies
    - Heat andMass Balance
    - PID’s Revue with customer’s team
    - Process description
    - Technical Specification of Requirement

  • Vinci Technologies - Project Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2014 - 2016 Manufacturing of pilot unit for catalyst testing.Building of 2 pilot units : one for Tüpras, one for HPCL.
    Management of project from study phase to the FAT:
    - KOM
    - PID's modification
    - Design, specification
    - Bill Of Material,
    - Request for quotation,
    - Trip diagram, safety grid
    - Manufacturing supervision,
    - External & internal Interface : Workshop, design office, supplier, Customer
    - Factory Acceptance Test

    - Improvement of tag procedure,
    - Improvement of stock management,

  • Chemical & Fertilizer Industry engineering - Project engineer

    2012 - 2014 - Writing of technical offers and Process Flow Diagrams,
    - Commisioning of a pilot unit (near Paris and in Tunisia),
    - Writing of analysis methods,
    - Granulation Test in Serbia,
    - Checking of suppliers’ operating instructions
    - Audit in Poland.

  • Millennium Inorganic Chemicals - Trainee Titanium Manufacturing Department

    Aix-en-Provence 2011 - 2011 Creation and update of exploitation instructions which are used by operators to drive a workshop, they contain elements about :
    - Security,
    - Environment,
    - Theorical and practical explanation about process,
    - Driving parameters,
    - How to solve common problems,
    - Programs.

    These operating instruction were for Stripping, Press-Filter, Solid Chain, Rotary kiln Workshops.

  • Lyondellbasell - Academic project

    Berre l'etang 2010 - 2011 Preliminary study for the removal of coke particles during decoking

    - Research of regulations to respect and collect of data,
    - Research of available technologies,
    - Choice of the best adapted technologies and design,
    - Preliminary Cost estimate,

  • Axens - Trainee in Technical Assistance Department

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - 2010 Setting’s optimization of industrial sieves :
    - Industrial tests,
    - Analysis of samplings,
    - Analysis of result (mass balance)
    - Improvements’ proposals,
    - Summury of good settings,
    - Improvement of operating instructions.

  • BASF agri-production - Trainee

    2009 - 2009 Update of documents about the ATEX (norms on the EXplosive ATmospheres) and require for the DRPE (Document on Protection against Explosions) :
    - Assimilation of norms,
    - Research of concerned equipments,
    - Research and classification of instruction and Atex certificate.

  • Home Institut - Trainee in Manufacturing Department

    2008 - 2008 Adaptations and improvements of operating instructions for the production which take in account :
    - Reality of production,
    - Equipment,
    - Security,
    - People,

    Other :
    - Writing of a welcome booklet (good manufacturing practices),
    - Implementation of a production sheet,

  • METAROM Group - Trainee in Distillery Department

    Boves 2007 - 2007 Improvement of extraction’s process (Soxhlet) :
    - Samples collection,
    - Analysis,
    - Réduction of extraction’s time and Improvement of orgaloleptic analysis.

Formations

Réseau