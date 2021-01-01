Thibaut MONVOISIN

-
Akka Technologies
- Project Engineer - Process & Equipment
Paris
2019 - maintenant
-
John Cockerill
- Process Engineer
2019 - maintenant
Studies for an innovativ Solar Receiver in a Concentrated Solar Power project
• Modifications & checking of PIDs,
• Equipment, Piping, Valve & signal Lists,
• Modification of functional description, logics, setpoints list
• Managment of interfaces between project, process, customer…
• Guide line for commissioning procedure (flushing, water & hot tests, blowing….)
-
Tiamat
- Process Engineer
2018 - 2019
Studies for the Demonstration line of a 1 000 000 Unit Sodium battery and improvement of labscale unit.
- Studies of labscale equipment, tools and method,
- Improve steps of production
- Studies for demonstration line,
- Planning,
- Listing of raw materials / Process Description / Heat and mass balance,
- Optimisation of equipments,
- Meeting with suppliers,
Tools/Technical environment
- Start up in the field of Sodium battery
-
GEPUR (OTV / STEREAU)
- Process Engineer
2018 - 2018
Project of the revamping of the pre-treatment plant of waste water in Clichy
Consolidation of Nomenclatures
-
Burgeap
- Project Engineer - Process & Equipment
Boulogne Billancourt
2018 - 2018
Neo2 consultant for BURGEAP
Studies for a new process for the Recovery and Waste Treatment which are used for the final customer to determine the project feasability (CAPEX, OPEX) for a Saudi Arabia.
► Kick Off Meeting,
► Planning / Document Management,
► Modifications & checking of PIDs,
► Pipe design in function of the speed of fluid,
► Datasheet,
► Listing of pipes, valves, Equipment,
► Technical offers & coasting,
► One study to reduce pollutant releases,
-
Cnim
- Project Engineer - Process & Equipment
Paris
2016 - 2018
Neo2 consultant for CNIM
CNIM is an engineering in the field of the Waste Energy Recovery (Saint Aubin – Paris suburb)
Studies for the revamping of a Waste Incineration Plant
- Calculation notes (Pumps, Control valves, Tanks, pipes’diameters….)
- Datasheet, Technical Specifications, (pumps, control valves, tanks,
- Design of pipe diameter following speed of fluid
- Piping & Valve Lists,
-Analysis of Technical Offers,
- Checking / Approbation of supplier’s documentation,
- Management of interfaces between Design, Purchase, Supplier Offices,…
- Participation to an Hazop study,
-
Neo2
- Consultant
Paris
2016 - 2018
Consultant Neo2
See bellow
-
IPSB
- Project Engineer - Process & Equipment
Paris
2016 - 2016
Neo2 consultant for IPSB
IPSB in an Engineering in the field of Sugar and Biotechnologies
- Heat andMass Balance
- PID’s Revue with customer’s team
- Process description
- Technical Specification of Requirement
-
Vinci Technologies
- Project Manager
Rueil-Malmaison Cedex
2014 - 2016
Manufacturing of pilot unit for catalyst testing.Building of 2 pilot units : one for Tüpras, one for HPCL.
Management of project from study phase to the FAT:
- KOM
- PID's modification
- Design, specification
- Bill Of Material,
- Request for quotation,
- Trip diagram, safety grid
- Manufacturing supervision,
- External & internal Interface : Workshop, design office, supplier, Customer
- Factory Acceptance Test
- Improvement of tag procedure,
- Improvement of stock management,
-
Chemical & Fertilizer Industry engineering
- Project engineer
2012 - 2014
- Writing of technical offers and Process Flow Diagrams,
- Commisioning of a pilot unit (near Paris and in Tunisia),
- Writing of analysis methods,
- Granulation Test in Serbia,
- Checking of suppliers’ operating instructions
- Audit in Poland.
-
Millennium Inorganic Chemicals
- Trainee Titanium Manufacturing Department
Aix-en-Provence
2011 - 2011
Creation and update of exploitation instructions which are used by operators to drive a workshop, they contain elements about :
- Security,
- Environment,
- Theorical and practical explanation about process,
- Driving parameters,
- How to solve common problems,
- Programs.
These operating instruction were for Stripping, Press-Filter, Solid Chain, Rotary kiln Workshops.
-
Lyondellbasell
- Academic project
Berre l'etang
2010 - 2011
Preliminary study for the removal of coke particles during decoking
- Research of regulations to respect and collect of data,
- Research of available technologies,
- Choice of the best adapted technologies and design,
- Preliminary Cost estimate,
-
Axens
- Trainee in Technical Assistance Department
Rueil-Malmaison
2010 - 2010
Setting’s optimization of industrial sieves :
- Industrial tests,
- Analysis of samplings,
- Analysis of result (mass balance)
- Improvements’ proposals,
- Summury of good settings,
- Improvement of operating instructions.
-
BASF agri-production
- Trainee
2009 - 2009
Update of documents about the ATEX (norms on the EXplosive ATmospheres) and require for the DRPE (Document on Protection against Explosions) :
- Assimilation of norms,
- Research of concerned equipments,
- Research and classification of instruction and Atex certificate.
-
Home Institut
- Trainee in Manufacturing Department
2008 - 2008
Adaptations and improvements of operating instructions for the production which take in account :
- Reality of production,
- Equipment,
- Security,
- People,
Other :
- Writing of a welcome booklet (good manufacturing practices),
- Implementation of a production sheet,
-
METAROM Group
- Trainee in Distillery Department
Boves
2007 - 2007
Improvement of extraction’s process (Soxhlet) :
- Samples collection,
- Analysis,
- Réduction of extraction’s time and Improvement of orgaloleptic analysis.