Thierry DUTERAGE
Thierry DUTERAGE
Setforge Engineering
Chef de projet usinage groupe
L'Horme
En résumé
Mes compétences :
CANoé
Hydraulique
Industrialisation
Mécanique
Entreprises
Setforge Engineering
- Chef de projet usinage groupe
Technique | L'Horme (42152)
2018 - maintenant
ZF Transmission
- Process engineer
Technique | Gray court (SC, USA)
2015 - 2016
ZF Boutheon
- Responsable methodes usinage et outils coupants
Technique | Andrézieux-Bouthéon (42160)
2011 - 2018
ZF bouthéon
- Chef atelier usinage
2011 - 2009
ZF Boutheon
- Ingénieur Methodes industrialisation
2009 - 2003
Societé de transmission automatique
- Ingénieur etudes / essais hydraulique
1999 - 2002
REXROTH
- Ingénieur etudes
1997 - 1999
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées
Lyon
1990 - 1996
Réseau
Christian DUTERAGE
Christophe ALLIBERT
