Thierry DUTERAGE

  • Setforge Engineering
  • Chef de projet usinage groupe

L'Horme

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CANoé
Hydraulique
Industrialisation
Mécanique

Entreprises

  • ZF Transmission - Process engineer

    Technique | Gray court (SC, USA) 2015 - 2016

  • ZF Boutheon - Responsable methodes usinage et outils coupants

    Technique | Andrézieux-Bouthéon (42160) 2011 - 2018

  • ZF bouthéon - Chef atelier usinage

    2011 - 2009

  • ZF Boutheon - Ingénieur Methodes industrialisation

    2009 - 2003

  • Societé de transmission automatique - Ingénieur etudes / essais hydraulique

    1999 - 2002

  • REXROTH - Ingénieur etudes

    1997 - 1999

Formations

Réseau

