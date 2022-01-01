Thierry GROSHENS

2012-: Telluride Search & Recruitment is a Direct Search and Recruitment firm based in Luxembourg and France, focused on the placement of experienced professionals in the Industry and Services sectors.



Managing Consultant.

http://www.telluride-search.com



Telluride provides a great tailored search and recruitment service across the Industry practice throught the experience of specialised consultants:



The INDUSTRY practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:



Manufacturing

Automotive

Construction

Chemicals

Energy

Steel

Pharmaceuticals

FMCG



The SERVICES practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:



Consulting and Services

Engineering

Telecommunications, Media and Internet

Transportation and Distribution

Retail

Real Estate







2007-2011: EDOUARD FRANKLIN S.A. is a Executive Search boutique based in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg.



Managing Partner, Head of Industry & Services practice.



http://www.edouardfranklin.com/





2006-2007:Hudson / DeWitte & Morel Luxembourg



Consultant Senior, executive search.



De Witte & Morel fait partie du Hudson Highland Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HHGP) et est une des plus grandes organisations mondiales en recrutement, executive search et Human Capital Solutions.



Resourcing solutions: un service spécialisé en recrutement professionnel , en contracting et en outsourcing en Ressources Humaines sur le plan des processus et des jobs.







2002-2006: VEDIORBIS



DIRECTEUR DE ZONE EST.



Dans le cadre de la spécialisation du réseau national, direction de la zone EST du groupe VediorBis travail temporaire:

Branche Industries- Grands Comptes.



Encadrement commercial, gestion et RH de la direction de zone et des agences rattachées.





1997-2001: VEDIORBIS



DIRECTEUR DE REGION, LORRAINE.



Management de la région et des agences du réseau de travail temporaire, toutes activités.





1993-1997: KOMPASS FRANCE



Chef des Ventes région IDF



Management d'une équipe commerciale dans la vente d'informations et d'espaces publicitaires secteur B to B.





1991-1993: KOMPASS FRANCE



Délégué Commercial



Mes compétences :

Executive search