Thierry GROSHENS

METZ

En résumé

2012-: Telluride Search & Recruitment is a Direct Search and Recruitment firm based in Luxembourg and France, focused on the placement of experienced professionals in the Industry and Services sectors.

Managing Consultant.
http://www.telluride-search.com

Telluride provides a great tailored search and recruitment service across the Industry practice throught the experience of specialised consultants:

The INDUSTRY practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:

Manufacturing
Automotive
Construction
Chemicals
Energy
Steel
Pharmaceuticals
FMCG

The SERVICES practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:

Consulting and Services
Engineering
Telecommunications, Media and Internet
Transportation and Distribution
Retail
Real Estate



2007-2011: EDOUARD FRANKLIN S.A. is a Executive Search boutique based in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Managing Partner, Head of Industry & Services practice.

http://www.edouardfranklin.com/


2006-2007:Hudson / DeWitte & Morel Luxembourg

Consultant Senior, executive search.

De Witte & Morel fait partie du Hudson Highland Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HHGP) et est une des plus grandes organisations mondiales en recrutement, executive search et Human Capital Solutions.

Resourcing solutions: un service spécialisé en recrutement professionnel , en contracting et en outsourcing en Ressources Humaines sur le plan des processus et des jobs.



2002-2006: VEDIORBIS

DIRECTEUR DE ZONE EST.

Dans le cadre de la spécialisation du réseau national, direction de la zone EST du groupe VediorBis travail temporaire:
Branche Industries- Grands Comptes.

Encadrement commercial, gestion et RH de la direction de zone et des agences rattachées.


1997-2001: VEDIORBIS

DIRECTEUR DE REGION, LORRAINE.

Management de la région et des agences du réseau de travail temporaire, toutes activités.


1993-1997: KOMPASS FRANCE

Chef des Ventes région IDF

Management d'une équipe commerciale dans la vente d'informations et d'espaces publicitaires secteur B to B.


1991-1993: KOMPASS FRANCE

Délégué Commercial

Mes compétences :
Executive search

Entreprises

  • Edouard Franklin S.A. - Dirigeant

    2007 - 2011 Edouard Franklin est un cabinet conseil en Ressources Humaines, spécialiste au Luxembourg du recrutement et de la gestion de carrière des cadres.

    Animé par d’anciens cadres dirigeants possédant, à Luxembourg et à l’international, une expérience avérée du recrutement et de la gestion des Ressources Humaines, le cabinet Edouard Franklin est organisé en deux pôles d’activités : le pôle Banque&Finance et le pôle Industrie&Services.

    Au service des cadres et des entreprises du marché luxembourgeois, Edouard Franklin développe son expertise, à Luxembourg et à l’international, autour de quatre activités principales ; le recrutement principalement à travers des missions d’Executive Search, le management de transition, le coaching et le Conseil et la gestion de carrière.

  • Hudson Highland Group - Consultant Senior

    Neuilly/Seine cedex 2006 - 2007

  • VediorBis/Randstad - Directeur de Zone EST

    1997 - 2006

  • Kompass France - Delégué Commercial puis Chef des Ventes

    1991 - 1997

Formations

