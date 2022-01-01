Thierry GROSHENS

2012-: Telluride Search & Recruitment is a Direct Search and Recruitment firm based in Luxembourg and France, focused on the placement of experienced professionals in the Industry and Services sectors.
Managing Consultant.
Telluride provides a great tailored search and recruitment service across the Industry practice throught the experience of specialised consultants:
The INDUSTRY practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:
Manufacturing
Automotive
Construction
Chemicals
Energy
Steel
Pharmaceuticals
FMCG
The SERVICES practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:
Consulting and Services
Engineering
Telecommunications, Media and Internet
Transportation and Distribution
Retail
Real Estate
2007-2011: EDOUARD FRANKLIN S.A. is a Executive Search boutique based in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg.
Managing Partner, Head of Industry & Services practice.
2006-2007:Hudson / DeWitte & Morel Luxembourg
Consultant Senior, executive search.
De Witte & Morel fait partie du Hudson Highland Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HHGP) et est une des plus grandes organisations mondiales en recrutement, executive search et Human Capital Solutions.
Resourcing solutions: un service spécialisé en recrutement professionnel , en contracting et en outsourcing en Ressources Humaines sur le plan des processus et des jobs.
2002-2006: VEDIORBIS
DIRECTEUR DE ZONE EST.
Dans le cadre de la spécialisation du réseau national, direction de la zone EST du groupe VediorBis travail temporaire:
Branche Industries- Grands Comptes.
Encadrement commercial, gestion et RH de la direction de zone et des agences rattachées.
1997-2001: VEDIORBIS
DIRECTEUR DE REGION, LORRAINE.
Management de la région et des agences du réseau de travail temporaire, toutes activités.
1993-1997: KOMPASS FRANCE
Chef des Ventes région IDF
Management d'une équipe commerciale dans la vente d'informations et d'espaces publicitaires secteur B to B.
1991-1993: KOMPASS FRANCE
Délégué Commercial
Mes compétences :
Executive search