Thierry REDON
Thierry REDON
ESPALY ST MARCEL
Mes compétences :
Finance
Assurance
Entreprises
EURL THIERRY REDON
- CONSEILLER EN GESTION DE PATRIMOINE INDEPENDANT
2013 - maintenant
mandataire auprès du réseau Patrimoine Consultant
ALLIANZ FINANCECONSEIL
- CONSEILLER PATRIMONIAL
PUTEAUX
2001 - 2013
LCL
- CONSEILLER PARTICULIERS
Villejuif
1980 - 2001
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud CHARREYRE
Claude HAJOS
Fabrice HOURDÉ
Geoffrey MICHEL
Karine ARRENOUX
Karine MADI
Marcelina STARK
Patrice REDON
Sogia SYSTÈME
Yann BAZIN
