Thierry SAGE

Courbevoie

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • MERSEN - Gestion Support Informatique

    Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant

  • MANPOWER CEDICAM - Technicien Support Informatique

    2011 - 2011

  • MANPOWER SNCF - Technicien HOTLINE

    2010 - 2011

  • BOTTAZZI Electricité - Chargé d'Affaires

    2006 - 2009 Devis.
    Mise en route et suivi de chantier.

  • Transports SAGE - Gérant

    1995 - 2005

  • SCHINDLER - Technicien de Maintenance

    Ebikon 1988 - 1994 Maintenance Curative et Préventive du parc de Machines-Outils.
    Mise en place d'une GTC

Formations

  • AFPA Venissieux

    2009 - 2010 Titre Professionnel de Technicien Supérieur Support Informatique

  • LTP Maurice LAMACHE (Lyon)

    Lyon 1982 - 1986 BACCALAURÉAT F3

