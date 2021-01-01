Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Thierry SAGE
Thierry SAGE
Courbevoie
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MERSEN
- Gestion Support Informatique
Courbevoie
2011 - maintenant
MANPOWER CEDICAM
- Technicien Support Informatique
2011 - 2011
MANPOWER SNCF
- Technicien HOTLINE
2010 - 2011
BOTTAZZI Electricité
- Chargé d'Affaires
2006 - 2009
Devis.
Mise en route et suivi de chantier.
Transports SAGE
- Gérant
1995 - 2005
SCHINDLER
- Technicien de Maintenance
Ebikon
1988 - 1994
Maintenance Curative et Préventive du parc de Machines-Outils.
Mise en place d'une GTC
Formations
AFPA Venissieux
2009 - 2010
Titre Professionnel de Technicien Supérieur Support Informatique
LTP Maurice LAMACHE (Lyon)
Lyon
1982 - 1986
BACCALAURÉAT F3
Réseau
Christophe BIOTTEAU
Elise GASSE
François TRAMA
Jean-Charles GUINUT
Julien COEURVEILLÉ
Laurent PERES
Lotfi JEMAI
Paul LOPES
Thierry SALOMEZ
