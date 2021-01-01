Retail
Thierry SANGUINA
Thierry SANGUINA
Morcenx
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Finsa France
- Directeur Usine
Morcenx
2010 - maintenant
Weyerhaeuser
- Directeur de Production
2002 - 2010
Willamette Europe
- Responsable Atelier Finition Expédition
2001 - 2002
Willamette Europe
- Responsable Service Electrique / Automatisme
1999 - 2001
Willamette Europe
- Ingenieur Process
1998 - 1999
Formations
Estia (Bidart)
Bidart
1997 - 1998
DESS Systeme de Production Industriel Automatisé
Faculté Des Sciences De Bordeaux I
Talence
1993 - 1996
Maitrise
Electronique Electrotechnique et Automatisme
Réseau
Benjamin BOULET
Cyril EYCHENNE
Finsa FRANCE
Laurence ROMAIN
Laurent CLAVÉ
Laurie DUPOUY
Mathieu DAZET
Michel GRILLET
Sylvain ROY
Tanguy MASSART
