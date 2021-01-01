Menu

Thierry SANGUINA

Morcenx

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Finsa France - Directeur Usine

    Morcenx 2010 - maintenant

  • Weyerhaeuser - Directeur de Production

    2002 - 2010

  • Willamette Europe - Responsable Atelier Finition Expédition

    2001 - 2002

  • Willamette Europe - Responsable Service Electrique / Automatisme

    1999 - 2001

  • Willamette Europe - Ingenieur Process

    1998 - 1999

Formations

  • Estia (Bidart)

    Bidart 1997 - 1998 DESS Systeme de Production Industriel Automatisé

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Bordeaux I

    Talence 1993 - 1996 Maitrise

    Electronique Electrotechnique et Automatisme

