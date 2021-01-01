Retail
Thierry SECCHI
Thierry SECCHI
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SCM Secchi Ronger
- Dermatologue
1997 - maintenant
Chirurgie et Cancérologie cutanée
Dermatologie et infection VIH
Dermatologie générale
Hospices Civils de lyon
- Assistant Chef de Clinique
Lyon
1994 - 1996
Formations
Faculté De Médecine De Lyon (Lyon)
Lyon
2009 - maintenant
AEU Dermoscopie
Faculté De Médecine De Lyon (Lyon)
Lyon
1994 - maintenant
DES de dermatologie
Faculté De Médecine De Lyon (Lyon)
Lyon
1993 - maintenant
AEU Infection VIH
Réseau
Benoît CAPDORDY
Carol CORELLOU
Catherine YVEN
Dominique BROSSET-RAZUREL
Frédéric VERSCHOORE
Hubert CORNUDET
Marie CIECHANOWSKA
Sylvie GIACINTI
Timothe BETHEMONT
Yves MARTIN
