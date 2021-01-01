Menu

Thierry SECCHI

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SCM Secchi Ronger - Dermatologue

    1997 - maintenant Chirurgie et Cancérologie cutanée
    Dermatologie et infection VIH
    Dermatologie générale

  • Hospices Civils de lyon - Assistant Chef de Clinique

    Lyon 1994 - 1996

Formations

  • Faculté De Médecine De Lyon (Lyon)

    Lyon 2009 - maintenant AEU Dermoscopie

  • Faculté De Médecine De Lyon (Lyon)

    Lyon 1994 - maintenant DES de dermatologie

  • Faculté De Médecine De Lyon (Lyon)

    Lyon 1993 - maintenant AEU Infection VIH

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :