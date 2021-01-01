Menu

Thierry TREVALINET

Croissy-sur-Seine

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • AVL France - Directeur General

    Croissy-sur-Seine 2013 - maintenant

  • AVL - Director - Sales & Global Account

    2008 - 2013

Formations

  • ESTACA

    Levallois Perret 1982 - 1985 Ingenieur

