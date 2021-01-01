Retail
Thierry TREVALINET
Thierry TREVALINET
Croissy-sur-Seine
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
En résumé
Entreprises
AVL France
- Directeur General
Croissy-sur-Seine
2013 - maintenant
AVL
- Director - Sales & Global Account
2008 - 2013
Formations
ESTACA
Levallois Perret
1982 - 1985
Ingenieur
Alain BARTHELEMY
Bertrand TRÉVALINET
Emmanuelle GILLIOT
Fabrice DEMARTY
Gérard NGUYEN
Sylvie MOREL
