Thierry VAISSIÈRE
Thierry VAISSIÈRE
AMSTERDAM
En résumé
Www.thierryvaissiere.com
contact@thierryvaissiere.com
http://mal217.org/restaurant-bar/
Entreprises
La Maison de l' Amérique Latine
- Chef de Cuisine Executif
2013 - maintenant
Maison Blanche Fès / Casablanca
- Chef Exécutif
2012 - 2013
Sofitel Paris le Faubourg
- Chef Exécutif
2009 - 2011
Restaurant Maison Blanche
- Chef de Cuisine
2002 - 2009
Restaurant Maison Blanche
- Sous Chef
2001 - 2002
Paris Las Vegas Hotel et Casino
- Junior Sous Chef Restaurant
1999 - 2001
Le Drouant
- Chef de Partie
1997 - 1997
La Tour d'Argent
- Chef de Partie
1997 - 1999
Lucas Carton Alain Senderens
- Commis de Cuisine
1995 - 1997
Cercle National des Armées
- Cuisinier
1994 - 1995
La Maison de la Lozere Cellier & Morel
- Apprenti
1993 - 1995
Grand Hotel Mas
- Apprenti
1991 - 1993
Formations
EMTH
Beziers
1991 - 1995
Réseau
Bernard GRASSELLY
Emmanuel DELMAS
Gaetan MABIT
Jean-Pierre LORÉ
Julia ROUSSEAU
Lionel FLURY
Sebastien GILLARD
Serge ANOUCHIAN
Stéphane TRAPIER
Yann PETIT
