Thierry VALLINO

Colombes

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Thales Communications & Security - Senior Asic Designer

    Colombes 2016 - maintenant

  • SCALEO CHIP - DFT engineer

    2011 - 2016

  • Texas Instrument - Verification engineer

    Colombes 2010 - 2011 Verification lead of security on omap5 devices
    -verification and test plan creation
    -testcase development
    -debug of security feature

  • Texas Instrument - Design For Test Lead

    Colombes 2004 - 2010 DFT Lead for the following projects (OMAP1710, OMAPV1230, OMAPV1035, Attila Platform)
    -) Interact with cross-functional teams, customers and program management to drive closure of open items and report DFT team progress
    -) Ensure good DFT and testability to meet cost, quality and reusability goals
    -) Insure Stacked-Die DFT, Burn-In and other activations are defined in a early phase
    -) Drive and coordinate DFT team design activities (design, RTL and GLS validation, test pattern generation).
    -) Ensure DFT is validated before Tape / PG and test patterns are available before silicon out.
    -) Support for Customer Returns

  • Altran - DFT engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2002 - 2003 Altran consultant working for Texas Instrument as DFT engineer for Texas Instruments on OMAP 1610
    -) Responsible of DFT top level testbench
    -) Generation and debug of functional test pattern with Product Engineering team
    -) Support for OMAP 161x projects

  • Altran Europe - Design Engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2000 - 2002 Altran europe consultant working as designer for Alcatel-Bell (Antwerp) on VDSL chipset.
    -) Module VHDL design
    -) RTL modules validation
    -) Top level validation

Formations

Réseau

