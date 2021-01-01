Retail
Thierry VANHOUTTE
Thierry VANHOUTTE
06000
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
De lille a nice à marseille
Mes compétences :
Finances
BTP
Entreprises
Eiffage Construction méditerranée
- Daf
2016 - maintenant
Eiffage construction cote d azur
- Daf
1995 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cyrille TCHATAT
Françoise LERENARD CATROU
Jérémie POIRAUDAU
Michel VALARD
Pascal MICHEL
Perle DESCAMPS
Stéphane CATTOZ
Sylvain DUMAS
Sylvain GUEROULT
