Thierry VISSAC

Senior surveyor

Overseas experience for the last 10 years in Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Gabon, Guinea, Nigeria, Angola, Cameroon, Uganda, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

Various fields of activities over the last 13 years: photogrammetry, GPS networks, LIDAR, offshore supervision.

Supervision for offshore projects (USAN, CLOV)

Project management with clients and sub-contractors

Geodesy, topography, positioning (terrestrial, marine, submarine and aerial), GPS processing, photogrammetry.



Mes compétences :

Photogrammétrie

Gestion de projet

Géodésie

gps

Topographie