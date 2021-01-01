Menu

Thierry VISSAC

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Senior surveyor
Overseas experience for the last 10 years in Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Gabon, Guinea, Nigeria, Angola, Cameroon, Uganda, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
Various fields of activities over the last 13 years: photogrammetry, GPS networks, LIDAR, offshore supervision.
Supervision for offshore projects (USAN, CLOV)
Project management with clients and sub-contractors
Geodesy, topography, positioning (terrestrial, marine, submarine and aerial), GPS processing, photogrammetry.

Mes compétences :
Photogrammétrie
Gestion de projet
Géodésie
gps
Topographie

Entreprises

  • Fugro Geoid - Technical Sales Manager

    2014 - maintenant  Responsible for commercial coordination, Sales visits organisation, proposal template preparation and IFRS reporting
     Responsible for the Marketing action plan
     16 years of experience

  • Fugro-Geoid - Chargé de mission

    2011 - 2014 Boke service – 2014
    Party chief on an hydrographical survey (Bathymetry, SSS) in Kamsar , Guinea
    October 2013 - July 2014: Survey Representative for the offshore field development of CLOV (Angola)
    October 2013: Party chief for a oil field developpment in Uganda. LIDAR survey. Aerial images acquisition. Reconnaissance, construction of markers. GPS measurements and processing.
    May-June 2013: Party chief for a pipeline project in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. LIDAR survey. Aerial images acquisition. Reconnaissance, construction of markers. GPS measurements and processing.
    June 2012 - April 2013 (4 missions): Party chief for Rio Tinto's Simandou Project in Guinea Conakry. This is a project for the construction of 650km of new railway. Reconnaissance, construction of markers, levelling, GPS measurements, gravimetry. Living on remote fly camps.
    June 2011: Party chief for the GPS measurements on the National Geodetic Project in Cameroon

  • Sintegra - Responsable service photogrammétrie

    2004 - 2011 Aerial photogrammetry, geodetic/dynamic positioning, GPS.
    Mapping from scale 1:500 to 1:10000. Orthophotoplans.
    Management of the photogrammetric projects from the tender to the production and delivery.
    Technical and financial propositions.

  • SINTEGRA - Survey Team Manager / GPS Processor

    2001 - 2004 July 2001 - June 2004 / Borderline Demaraction Project between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
    Reconnaissance, construction of temporary GPS markers, GPS observations, GPS networks processing, set-up of borderline monuments.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :