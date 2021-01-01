Thierry VISSAC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Senior surveyor
Overseas experience for the last 10 years in Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Gabon, Guinea, Nigeria, Angola, Cameroon, Uganda, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
Various fields of activities over the last 13 years: photogrammetry, GPS networks, LIDAR, offshore supervision.
Supervision for offshore projects (USAN, CLOV)
Project management with clients and sub-contractors
Geodesy, topography, positioning (terrestrial, marine, submarine and aerial), GPS processing, photogrammetry.
Mes compétences :
Photogrammétrie
Gestion de projet
Géodésie
gps
Topographie