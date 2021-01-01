Retail
Thierry WALLAERT
Reims
Entreprises
Champagne Louis Roederer
- Export Manager
Reims
2013 - maintenant
Champagne Besserat de Bellefon at Lanson International Diffusion
- Export Manager
2008 - 2013
Lanson International Diffusion
- Area Export Manager
1999 - 2008
Formations
European Business School
Paris
1988 - 1992
Affaires Internationales
Réseau
Arnaud VANOUTRYVE
Cédric CORNU
Céline GAILLETON
Charles RASQUINET
David DINTILHAC
Fanny RIVALLAND
Hervé PARIS
Olivier DRUHET
Romain MILESI
Yann LAURAIN
