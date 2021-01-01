Retail
Thierry YOU
Thierry YOU
ST GILLES LES BAINS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Entreprises
WELDOM ILE DE LA REUNION
- CHEF DE SECTEUR
2010 - maintenant
Leroy Merlin ILE DE LA REUNION
- CHEF DE SECTEUR
2007 - 2010
STOR Systèmes
- INGENIEUR D AFFAIRES
Sainte-Clotilde
2004 - 2007
DIAF OI
- INGENIEUR D AFFAIRES
2003 - 2003
LOGIMMO
- GERANT
1999 - 2002
IWAGO
- GERANT
1997 - 2002
Oracle
- INGENIEUR D AFFAIRES
Colombes
1993 - 1997
NCR Corporation
- INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL
1987 - 1993
Formations
Esg Management School Paris
Paris
1983 - 1987
DIPLOME ESG
marketing et finances
Réseau
Benoît DUBIN
Corinne DESROY - CHAMPION
Didier YOU
Elisabete FRIAS
Fabrice MONTFORT
Fatimav VAWDA
Leila TELEF
Nicolas BARBAULT
Sylvain QUIN
Vincent RICUR
