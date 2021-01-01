Thomas LUSSIEZ

-
Centreon
- Sales | Partner Manager
Paris
2016 - maintenant
- Building a new Partnership program with "IXC ALLIANCE" a consulting company specializing in Business Development through strategic Alliances and Partnerships ;
- Defining a Go-To-Market business plan to drive sales growth with partners in order to increase overall market share ;
- Developing an direct & indirect sales strategy with a target partners and a sales plan. In charge of growing the French market until mid-2019 and since, the responsibility to develop the DACH & Nordic region ;
- Engaging existing Alliances and Partners by implementing sales and marketing initiatives that drive pipeline and revenue growth ;
- Driving joint engagement and joint account planning with partners (SI's, Resellers, MSPs) to build strong proposals ;
- Identifying, recruiting, enabling, developing, managing and motivating new partners (including training, demand generation, co-selling, business plan development) ;
- Management of one Channel Manager.
About Centreon :
Centreon is a global provider of business-aware IT monitoring for always-on operations and performance excellence. The company’s holistic, AIOps-ready platform is designed for today’s complex, distributed hybrid cloud infrastructures. Privately held, Centreon was founded in 2005 as an open source software framework. Today, Centreon is trusted by organizations of all sizes across a wide range of public and private sectors. Centreon is headquartered in Paris and Toronto, with sales offices in Geneva, Luxembourg and Toulouse.
(Revenue annual growth : +35% / yr.)
-
Centreon
- Sales Engineer
Paris
2013 - 2016
- Developing a sales strategy based on specifics Key Accounts ;
- Understanding the customer's needs and future IT roadmap to drive the Centreon's solution within the marketplace ;
- Prospect qualification and the development of new sales opportunities and ongoing revenue streams ;
- Arranging and conducting executive & CxO discussions and positioning meetings ;
- Collecting valuable feedback from prospects and customers and report that information back to our product and engineering teams ;
- Ongoing account management to ensure customer satisfaction.
About Centreon :
Trusted by SMBs and Fortune 500 companies worldwide. An industry reference in IT Infrastructure monitoring for the enterprise. Counts 200,000+ ITOM users worldwide and an international community of software collaborators. A privately-held software and services company, Centreon delivers open and flexible solutions that generate round-the-clock availability and performance insights of enterprise hybrid IT systems, networks, applications and infrastructure. Better yet, it enables ITOM leaders to consolidate monitoring management of old and new systems in a challenging period of digital transformation, while preparing them for growing demands in ITSM, automation and AIOPs. Presence in France, Canada and Luxembourg. Deployed in diverse sectors: IT & telecommunication, transportation, government, heathcare, retail, utilities, finance & insurance, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, etc.
(Revenue annual growth : +30% / yr.)
-
Timmxware
- Sales Engineer
montreuil
2012 - 2013
- Prospecting leads for qualification ;
- Establishing professional relationships with Senior Management and Executives ;
- Acquiring new and retaining actual customers ;
- Executing the full sales cycle from cold lead to won ;
- Working closely with the Bid team ;
- Negotiating proposals with the customers ;
- Briefing consultants before operating the delivery project ;
- Hiring new consultants in collaboration with the Human Ressources department.
About Timmxware :
The company is specialised in IT services. Timmxware provide the design, implementation of web and mobile applications, e-commerce solutions. Development and integration of business applications is also covered by the company's expertise.
-
CDK Global
- Sales Engineer
2011 - 2012
- Accounts mapping to achieve and exceed my goals ;
- Building strong relationships with C level executives ;
- Providing value added solutions to enterprise institutions (Autoline software) ;
- Developing relationships with key decision makers, influencers and partners ;
- Sales process management and opportunity closure ;
- Managing effective working relationships with Technical Sales Engineers, and Consulting team.
About CDK Global :
The company is a leading global technology solutions provider dedicated to helping dealerships drive measurable results across every area of their operation.
With more than $11 billion in revenues and more than 60 years of experience, the company serves approximately 620 000 clients in more than 125 countries.
-
Renault Retail Group - Paris
- Marketing Operational Assistant - (Internship)
2010 - 2010
- Reporting & built up Dashboards on lead KPIs & incentives related to the Dealer Network ;
- Providing interpretations of campaign data and market insights to identify key drivers for improvement ;
- Planning and deliver regional marketing initiatives (RRG Paris) across channels and touch points, both digital (press) and physical (events) ;
- In conjunction with my Marketing Manager realise seasonal campaign & communication plans ;
- Processing invoices and track costs for annual print and digital advertising budget.
About Renault Retail Group :
A wholly-owned Renault subsidiary, Renault Retail Group (RRG) is the number one automotive retail group in Europe. It sells the Renault, Dacia and Nissan brands with over 12,000 employees working in 13 European countries.
-
Passport health - New York
- Marketing Assistant - (Internship)
2009 - 2009
- Assisting in the organizing of marketing campaigns (traditional & digital) ;
- Managing social media accounts; create and maintain social media calendars; post approved content, monitor accounts ;
- Designing, develop, and update marketing materials such as brochures, business cards, case studies.
About Passport Health :
Passport Health was founded in 1994 in Baltimore, Maryland, and now it is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and immunization services in North America. P.H operates 270+ clinic locations across North America. Each travel clinic serves its local community via convenient locations where the public can access travel medicine specialists who have received rigorous training in the fields of travel medicine and immunology.
-
Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie - Amiens
- Marketing Project Manager Assistant - (Internship)
2007 - 2007
- Supporting the marketing project manager in realising a market survey about a loan offer ("PCE - Prêt à la Création d'Entreprises") ;
- Assisting the team in the implementation of internal marketing initiatives as social media management, quarterly newsletters destinated to the banking outlet network ;
- Establishing a survey with goal to evaluate the customers satisfaction.
About Credit Agricole Brie Picardie :
Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie is a mutual and cooperative bank located in the departments of Seine-et-Marne, Somme and Oise.
The bank in figures : 1,100,000 customers, including nearly 322,000 members for 2,750 employees.
It is one of 39 Credit Agricole Group regional mutuals. Credit Agricole Group is the worlds largest cooperative financial institution. It consists of a network of Credit Agricole local banks.
-
Groupe Casino
- Marketing Department Manager Assistant - (Internship)
Saint-Étienne
2006 - 2006
- Assisting my Department Manager in planning and supervising daily operations ;
- Evaluating with him department performance and develop action plans for improvements ;
- Overseing budget preparation, expense management, and quality improvement activities within the assigned department ;
- Recommending cost reduction initiatives while maintaining quality and productivity ;
- Providing excellent customer service and ensure customer satisfaction through advices provided.
About Groupe Casino :
A well-established player in the French retail industry since 1898, the Casino Group is also a leader in the global food retail market, with more than 12,000 stores worldwide – in France, Latin America and in the Indian Ocean region and 38 billion euros sales.
It has built up a portfolio of strong, dynamic and complementary banners, thanks to its workforce of nearly 227,000 people driven by a passion for retail and customer service.
-
Camp Farley - Mashpee (Massachusetts)
- Camp Counsellor & Lifeguard - Summer Camp
2006 - 2006
- Managing the operation of recreational facilities ;
- Monitoring campers to ensure their safety ;
- Organizing and leading activities for campers ;
- Providing individual counsel and support to each camper ;
- Responding to emergencies in a timely manner ;
- Patrolling and monitoring pool areas and beaches ;
- Participating in safety procedures demonstrations and teaching swimming lessons.