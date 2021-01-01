Thomas LUSSIEZ

Over 7+ year experience in Business Development for IT services companies.

I'm passionate about innovative technologies especially, AIOps, IoT, SaaS, Cloud and global digital transformations.



In 2013, I joined Centreons editor where I had the opportunity to develop indirect sales skills.



From Sales Engineer position, I moved for a new exciting challenge as Sales & Partner Manager with the responsibility to develop & manage partners at European level.



Mes compétences :

Sales strategy

Sales Force

Partnerships

Strategic Alliances

Leadership

Management

Negociation

Teamwork