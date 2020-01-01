Thomas PERRISSIN

2014-now / Data management Project Manager associate (Cardiology area)
2012-2014 / Clinical Data Manager on phase III Trial (Cardiology - 18000 patients)
- Management of EDC trials (inform/clintrial)
- Outsourcing follow-up (IVRS, PG, …),
- Follow-up of the gantt
- Interaction with the Clinical Team / Clinical Operator
2009-2012 / Clinical Data Manager on phase III Trials (Neuro-psychiatry):
- Management of EDC trials (inform/clintrial)
- Outsourcing follow-up (Biology, IVRS, …)
- Follow-up of the gantt
- Interaction with the clinical team
2005-2009 / Clinical Data Manager on Phase I Trial (outsourcing with CRO):
- Management of paper trial
- Creation of the annotated CRF, Clintrial database, edit check, database lock
- Interaction with the clinical team
Mes compétences :
Office 2010
SAS Enterprise Guide
CLINTRIAL
EDC
SAS
Database