Thomas PERRISSIN

2014-now / Data management Project Manager associate (Cardiology area)



2012-2014 / Clinical Data Manager on phase III Trial (Cardiology - 18000 patients)

- Management of EDC trials (inform/clintrial)

- Outsourcing follow-up (IVRS, PG, …),

- Follow-up of the gantt

- Interaction with the Clinical Team / Clinical Operator



2009-2012 / Clinical Data Manager on phase III Trials (Neuro-psychiatry):

- Management of EDC trials (inform/clintrial)

- Outsourcing follow-up (Biology, IVRS, …)

- Follow-up of the gantt

- Interaction with the clinical team





2005-2009 / Clinical Data Manager on Phase I Trial (outsourcing with CRO):

- Management of paper trial

- Creation of the annotated CRF, Clintrial database, edit check, database lock

- Interaction with the clinical team



Mes compétences :

Office 2010

SAS Enterprise Guide

CLINTRIAL

EDC

SAS

Database