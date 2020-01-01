Menu

Thomas PERRISSIN

PARIS

En résumé

2014-now / Data management Project Manager associate (Cardiology area)

2012-2014 / Clinical Data Manager on phase III Trial (Cardiology - 18000 patients)
- Management of EDC trials (inform/clintrial)
- Outsourcing follow-up (IVRS, PG, …),
- Follow-up of the gantt
- Interaction with the Clinical Team / Clinical Operator

2009-2012 / Clinical Data Manager on phase III Trials (Neuro-psychiatry):
- Management of EDC trials (inform/clintrial)
- Outsourcing follow-up (Biology, IVRS, …)
- Follow-up of the gantt
- Interaction with the clinical team


2005-2009 / Clinical Data Manager on Phase I Trial (outsourcing with CRO):
- Management of paper trial
- Creation of the annotated CRF, Clintrial database, edit check, database lock
- Interaction with the clinical team

Mes compétences :
Office 2010
SAS Enterprise Guide
CLINTRIAL
EDC
SAS
Database

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire pharmaceutique Servier - Data Manager

    2007 - maintenant

  • Optimed - Data Manager

    2005 - 2005

  • Umanis - Data Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2007

Formations

Réseau