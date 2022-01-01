Thomas POREAUX

-
BLOOMOON
- Responsable Marketing & Communication
PARIS
2017 - maintenant
HSC
- Chef de Projet
Décines-Charpieu
2014 - 2014
Arjo Systems
- Marketing Manager
Roncq
2014 - 2016
Company of the Arjowiggins Security Group, specialized in e-ID documents, Automated Border Control and e-Ticketing (Transportation, Sports & Events)
Tasks :
- Organize Events & Conferences worldwide (Coordinating representation of the company at relevant events, Management of sponsorship and providers)
- Produce and/or update marketing tools for the Sales Team (samples, brochures, product presentations, videos, goodies,ads...)
- Constant monitoring on Arjo Systems markets news (products, technologies, deals,...)
- Manage daily activities with press, marketing communication agencies
- Involved in the Web-marketing strategy and manage daily the relevant tools (Website, Internet referencing SEO, SEM, e-mailing campaigns, contact database, Google Analytics)
- Social media strategy : benchmark, monitoring and in charge of application (Linkedin)
- Create internal communication (flashnews: contracts awarded)
- Create external communication (ads, articles,...)
- Budget monitoring and contact for accounting department
Abilities :
- Project management in an international environment with outsourced teams
- Manage multiple marketing campaigns in parallel
- Good relationship-building skills and teamwork in a multicultural context
- Autonomy and responsibility
Arjowiggins Security
- Assistant Marketing - Security Solutions
Boulogne Billancourt Cedex
2013 - 2013
- Mise en place, rédaction cahier des charges et administration d’un outil de gestion documentaire et partage d’informations avec formation utilisateurs dans un contexte international.
- Veille concurrentielle, veille produits et technologies, veille marchés.
- Benchmark concurrentiel (technologies, prix, clients, communication, partenariats, analyse forces et faiblesses…).
- Marketing Opérationnel : Organisation de salons, gestion des supports commerciaux (brochures, application tactile tablette, application tactile télévision, présentations…).
- Réalisation d’études de marché.
- Suivi budget Marketing avec traitement des factures.
Nov@log
- Consultant Marketing
2012 - 2013
- Diagnostique de l’offre de services proposée aux adhérents
- Benchmark des pôles de compétitivité français et européens (prix, communication, services, zone d’action, adhérents…)
- Recommandations sur la redéfinition du Mix Marketing (Prix de l’offre, services offert, communication, zone d’action)
La compagnie du tambour des limbes
- Trésorier
2012 - maintenant
- Tenue de comptabilité
- Travail administratif de la création de l’association
- Mise en place de la communication
British Heart Foundation
- Assistant Manager
2011 - 2011
Part-Time
Mise en place d’actions promotionnelles, vente, conseil clientèle, organisation du magasin et manutention
Guerlain
- Assistant Comptabilité et Contrôle de Gestion
Levallois-Perret
2009 - 2009
Traitement des factures fournisseurs, des notes de frais des employés, du chiffre d'affaire des boutiques