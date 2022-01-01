Menu

Thomas POREAUX

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Office
SAP R/3
Sphinx
TOEIC 990
Buzz Marketing
Marketing
Théâtre
Web Marketing
Marketing Relationnel

Entreprises

  • BLOOMOON - Responsable Marketing & Communication

    PARIS 2017 - maintenant

  • HSC - Chef de Projet

    Décines-Charpieu ‎ 2014 - 2014

  • Arjo Systems - Marketing Manager

    Roncq 2014 - 2016 Company of the Arjowiggins Security Group, specialized in e-ID documents, Automated Border Control and e-Ticketing (Transportation, Sports & Events)

    Tasks :

    - Organize Events & Conferences worldwide (Coordinating representation of the company at relevant events, Management of sponsorship and providers)
    - Produce and/or update marketing tools for the Sales Team (samples, brochures, product presentations, videos, goodies,ads...)
    - Constant monitoring on Arjo Systems markets news (products, technologies, deals,...)
    - Manage daily activities with press, marketing communication agencies
    - Involved in the Web-marketing strategy and manage daily the relevant tools (Website, Internet referencing SEO, SEM, e-mailing campaigns, contact database, Google Analytics)
    - Social media strategy : benchmark, monitoring and in charge of application (Linkedin)
    - Create internal communication (flashnews: contracts awarded)
    - Create external communication (ads, articles,...)
    - Budget monitoring and contact for accounting department

    Abilities :
    - Project management in an international environment with outsourced teams
    - Manage multiple marketing campaigns in parallel
    - Good relationship-building skills and teamwork in a multicultural context
    - Autonomy and responsibility

  • Arjowiggins Security - Assistant Marketing - Security Solutions

    Boulogne Billancourt Cedex 2013 - 2013 - Mise en place, rédaction cahier des charges et administration d’un outil de gestion documentaire et partage d’informations avec formation utilisateurs dans un contexte international.
    - Veille concurrentielle, veille produits et technologies, veille marchés.
    - Benchmark concurrentiel (technologies, prix, clients, communication, partenariats, analyse forces et faiblesses…).
    - Marketing Opérationnel : Organisation de salons, gestion des supports commerciaux (brochures, application tactile tablette, application tactile télévision, présentations…).
    - Réalisation d’études de marché.
    - Suivi budget Marketing avec traitement des factures.

  • Nov@log - Consultant Marketing

    2012 - 2013 - Diagnostique de l’offre de services proposée aux adhérents
    - Benchmark des pôles de compétitivité français et européens (prix, communication, services, zone d’action, adhérents…)
    - Recommandations sur la redéfinition du Mix Marketing (Prix de l’offre, services offert, communication, zone d’action)

  • La compagnie du tambour des limbes - Trésorier

    2012 - maintenant - Tenue de comptabilité
    - Travail administratif de la création de l’association
    - Mise en place de la communication

  • British Heart Foundation - Assistant Manager

    2011 - 2011 Part-Time

    Mise en place d’actions promotionnelles, vente, conseil clientèle, organisation du magasin et manutention

  • Guerlain - Assistant Comptabilité et Contrôle de Gestion

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2009 Traitement des factures fournisseurs, des notes de frais des employés, du chiffre d'affaire des boutiques

