Thomas Yong MEVEL

PARIS

En résumé

My name is Thomas Yong MEVEL, 33, new to fatherhood, born French & culturally raised among Asian precepts.

The hectic & dynamic environment of a factory or a downtown office filled with passionate team-players are where I belong : I like to work close to people and products.

I recently joined Zalando in their Berlin HQ (Germany) for an exciting new adventure within the Product Quality team.

As an experienced South-East Asia Regional Manager, I've developed a handful of skills in the past 10 years there :
- I am a multi-linguist : I can speak geek, cross-cultural management, purchasing, supply chain, sourcing, difficult clients, quality management, supplier management, international standards etc.
- I built a testing lab & a testing team from scratch now operating 100% of ZARA footwear in Vietnam.
- Audited most factories of CARREFOUR & managed the field inspection teams for clients such as BURBERRY or MARC JACOBS.
- I always put my heart and a genuine motivation into what I do, the values I stand for.
- I am an independent, upright, constructive and creative person.
- I don't give up, I am that always positive colleague.
- I train hard, I am a dedicated sports & sweat enthusiast, your most loyal partner in crime.

I love to make new professional acquaintances, Please reach out if you want to talk about Business, Management or just Rugby.

+33 777311503
t.y.mevel@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Ambitious
Créative
Leadership
Team Spirit
Achats
Management
Sourcing
Handbags/Maro
Footwear

Entreprises

  • Zalando Sas - Senior Quality Manager

    PARIS 2019 - maintenant

  • CTC Groupe - SEA Regional Manager

    Lyon cedex 07 2015 - 2019 Quality Assurance Strategy and Operationalization
    - Developing and monitoring the operational plans of each country across South-East Asia.
    - Managing the Vietnam laboratory from the HR, training & equipment follow up to the reporting / client technical feedback.
    Deep knowledge of the Standards (ISO/EN/DIN/GB/ASTM etc.), of the materials (Textile/Leather/Accessories) and of the construction of the products.
    - Monitoring a team of Inspectors in SEA for FRI Controls, AQL, in-line controls, SOP management, defect classification, product improvement etc.
    - Leading the custom-made Technical Audits programs within our client's factories : Conducting Technical, Social, Environmental Audits within the factories based on client or international standards.
    - SAC certified verifier and deep knowledge of the SEA factories.
    - Commercial Development : increasing the turnover / client, reaching new targets, prospects and their conversion into key clients. Managing price-lists and quotations, margins and budgets.

    Operational Governance and Reporting
    - Plan and Organize regular meetings, internally or with clients to monitor both the activity and the relationships.
    - Feeding the clients with figures feedback with season reviews, ratios and corrective action plans.
    - Developping and maintaining the Standard Operating Procedures with each client.

    Business Analytics
    - Oversee the business analytics in examining relevant data and intelligence
    - Use the relevant data to support the development of tailored offers/guidelines/procedures
    - Work with business partners in meeting the client's quality expectations and strengthen our expertise.

    Experience and Integrity
    I have a genuine tendency to uphold personal and organizational integrity.
    I am self motivated & results driven
    Ability to network and build professional relationships
    Diplomas in Textiles + Business/Management
    8 years of Managerial experience.

    Some Figures :
    - Staff increased from 15 to 21 regionally
    - Turnover increased of 70% in 2 years

  • CTC Groupe - Sales & Operationnal Manager - Vietnam / Cambodia / Indonesia

    Lyon cedex 07 2012 - 2015 Leather / Leather goods / Shoes / Textile / Accessories
    SEA Commercial development : increasing the activity, sales development and key account management
    Laboratory management : building and training a team to provide testing reports to clients/suppliers before shipping the goods in a ISO 17025 environment.
    Inspections management (FRI / In-line) of a team of inspectors in SEA, providing Technical/Social audits in factories & developing guidelines with the client.
    Auditor on-site : Technical/Equipment/Processes/Good/Social & Environment.

    Some figures :
    - Staff increased from 7 to 15 regionally
    - Turnover increased of 105% in 2.5 years

  • BrainboxStudio - Founder / Partner

    2010 - 2012 To take part in the breeding of a company was a step i needed to achieve, successful or not, to improve and bring to maturity personal skills & to know the habits / ways of doing business here in Vietnam.
    My daily job & focus :
    - General Management (Staffs/Partners)
    - Finances (Budgets/Salaries/Targets)
    - Key Account (Clients/Sales)

    Some figures :
    We started with 3 founders - hired up to 15 staffs
    We closed down when we've lost a pitch for a major client (Vespa)

  • APEX Vietnam - Purchasing Consultant

    2009 - 2009 Supplier Relationship Manager / Purchasing Optimization / Restructuration of the Purchasing Division / Implementation of tools.
    Logistics & Warehousing processes and tools
    SA8000 implementation in factories
    General Management support by being the GM's right hand

  • Promperu PEROU - Export Promotion

    2007 - 2007 Implementation and Monitoring of ISO norms within Alpaca wool factories in Peru. All regions
    Supply Chain reoganization to improve the quality levels, to monitor the performance and to increase the margins.
    Auditing the process and document to fit the ISO 9001 requirements.
    Support their candidating to local funds in order to export

