My name is Thomas Yong MEVEL, 33, new to fatherhood, born French & culturally raised among Asian precepts.



The hectic & dynamic environment of a factory or a downtown office filled with passionate team-players are where I belong : I like to work close to people and products.



I recently joined Zalando in their Berlin HQ (Germany) for an exciting new adventure within the Product Quality team.



As an experienced South-East Asia Regional Manager, I've developed a handful of skills in the past 10 years there :

- I am a multi-linguist : I can speak geek, cross-cultural management, purchasing, supply chain, sourcing, difficult clients, quality management, supplier management, international standards etc.

- I built a testing lab & a testing team from scratch now operating 100% of ZARA footwear in Vietnam.

- Audited most factories of CARREFOUR & managed the field inspection teams for clients such as BURBERRY or MARC JACOBS.

- I always put my heart and a genuine motivation into what I do, the values I stand for.

- I am an independent, upright, constructive and creative person.

- I don't give up, I am that always positive colleague.

- I train hard, I am a dedicated sports & sweat enthusiast, your most loyal partner in crime.



I love to make new professional acquaintances, Please reach out if you want to talk about Business, Management or just Rugby.



+33 777311503

t.y.mevel@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

Ambitious

Créative

Leadership

Team Spirit

Achats

Management

Sourcing

Handbags/Maro

Footwear