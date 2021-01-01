Menu

Thomas ZAMOLO

TOULOUSE

Department of Complex Systems Engineering DISC
thomas.zamolo@isae-supaero.fr
https://www.isae-supaero.fr

  • ISAE-SUPAERO - Collaborative Platforms Supervisor – DISC

    TOULOUSE 2021 - maintenant Department of Complex Systems Engineering – DISC
    Collaborative platforms deployment, administration and instructor.
    https://www.isae-supaero.fr

  • Umlaut - Stress Engineer – Airframe department

    Blagnac (31700) 2021 - 2021 Finite Element Analysis

  • Expleo France - Stress Engineer – Simulation & Test center

    TOULOUSE 2020 - 2020 Team Leader
    o In charge of the A320 XLR and ACF DFEMs

    Airbus customers references:
    Ludovic SIGURA
    Jean CHASTAING

    Expleo references:
    Thomas DARNIGE (Manager)
    Damiano PRINELLI (Manager)

  • Altran Ouest - Stress Engineer – Mechanical Calculation Engineering

    Blagnac (31700) 2016 - 2020 • Team management – Lead 4 engineers of Altran
    • Project management – Time, cost and quality
    • Technical lead – Condensation, integration, sub-modeling
    • Expertise – Convergence solving, Nastran to Abaqus conversions
    • Methods & Tools – Automating fatigue post-process

    Airbus customers references:
    Christophe RIGOU
    Maxime AUVINET

    Altran references:
    Bruno SALVI (Altran Expert)
    Nicolas BERTHAUD (Manager)

  • Airbus Group - Stress Engineer Apprentice – Nonlinear Technical Center

    TOULOUSE 2013 - 2016 Stress Engineer Apprentice – Nonlinear Technical Center
    • Team management – Lead 2 engineers from Airbus India
    • Project management – Budget officer (85k€), time and quality
    • Training – Deliver trainings on Abaqus for 15 people
    • Expertise – Work with Airbus Stress Authorities
    • Dassault Systems Focal Point for 3D EXPERIENCE (1.5 year)

    Airbus References:
    Tutor: Olivier LE ROUX (Airbus Expert)
    Managers: Eric GROSJEAN & Vijay RAMASAMY
    Windshield : Daniel BARROSSO
    Pylon : Rohan NANDA
    3D EXPERIENCE M&T: Andy IBBOTSON

  • Airbus - Design Intern - Engineering Structures department

    TOULOUSE 2013 - 2013 Solve vibration issues on pipe and brackets
    o Modal Analysis
    o Technical note redaction

  • ISAE-SUPAERO - Design Intern - Department of Mechanics, Structures and Materials

    TOULOUSE 2012 - 2012 • Dynamic tests, composite hand lay–up

    Reference:
    Tutor: Joël XUEREB

