Thomas ZAMOLO

Blagnac (31700)
2016 - 2020
• Team management – Lead 4 engineers of Altran
• Project management – Time, cost and quality
• Technical lead – Condensation, integration, sub-modeling
• Expertise – Convergence solving, Nastran to Abaqus conversions
• Methods & Tools – Automating fatigue post-process
Airbus Group
- Stress Engineer Apprentice – Nonlinear Technical Center
TOULOUSE
2013 - 2016
Stress Engineer Apprentice – Nonlinear Technical Center
• Team management – Lead 2 engineers from Airbus India
• Project management – Budget officer (85k€), time and quality
• Training – Deliver trainings on Abaqus for 15 people
• Expertise – Work with Airbus Stress Authorities
• Dassault Systems Focal Point for 3D EXPERIENCE (1.5 year)
Airbus
- Design Intern - Engineering Structures department
TOULOUSE
2013 - 2013
Solve vibration issues on pipe and brackets
o Modal Analysis
o Technical note redaction
ISAE-SUPAERO
- Design Intern - Department of Mechanics, Structures and Materials
TOULOUSE
2012 - 2012
• Dynamic tests, composite hand lay–up