Tiphaine CHEVRETON
Tiphaine CHEVRETON
paris
En résumé
Commerciale Precom
Mes compétences :
Vente directe
Entreprises
Tertialis
- Assistante commerciale
paris
2015 - 2017
Teleprospection des sociétés pour prise de rendez-vous pour consultants.
VACALIANS GROUP : Vacances Directes - Village Center Loisirs
- Téléconseillère
2012 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Jacques Cartier
St Malo
1992 - 1996
Bac pro commerce
