Menu

Tony CHEVALIER

Fretin

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

TONY CHEVALIER
CHEF DE PROJET / CHARGE DE MISSION
15 ans d’expérience Web, Webmarketing, Communication, Graphisme, Informatique.
Créatif, pragmatique & passionné d’informatique, j’ai fait évoluer ma carrière scientifique vers le Web, le Graphisme & la Communication en développant au long de mes formations & expériences professionnelles polyvalence & multi-compétences.
Missions :
http://tchevalierx.free.fr/
Compétences:
WEB DEV :
HTML5, CSS3, PHP, ASP, SQL, CMS, Bootstrap
WEBMARKETING :
Community manager, emailings, newsletters, sondages, statistique
GRAPHISTE :
PAO, InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Print
COMMUNCATION :
Actions de Communication, Création audiovisuelle & multimédia, Digital Publishing
INFORMATIQUE :
Pc, matériels audiovisuels, print, logiciel, licences, achat, maintenance, sauvegarde, installation, Benchmarks
ANGLAIS :
De spécialité, lu, écrit

Mes compétences :
Développement web
Communication
Webmaster
Infographie
Print
Gestion de parcs informatiques
Production audiovisuelle et multimédia
Pack Office
Webmastering
Suite Adobe
Gestion de bases de données
WebDesigner
Responsive design
Infographiste
Bioinformatique
Community manager
Digital Publishing
budgets
Visual Basic
Personal Home Page
Macromedia Dreamweaver
HTML
Active Server Pages
XML
WordPress
SQL
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
Macromedia Flash
JavaScript
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe

Entreprises

  • A r diffusion Fabricant Déco Print - INFOGRAPHISTE DESIGNER, GESTIONNAIRE DE PRODUCTION

    Fretin 2013 - 2016 - Création produits, visuels, catalogue, packaging, notices multilingues
    - Gestion Licence : Warner Bros, Route 66, Disney, contrôle de production, normes FSC, CE, Environnement
    - Gestion des commandes, prestataires, fournisseurs
    - Actions de communication externes, salon tradexpo Paris, supports numérique, print, veille et tendance produits
    WEB DEV
    - Bootstrap, Prestashop, ard-walldeco.com, 1wall.com
    INFORMATIQUE
    - Gestion matériels & services d’impressions, PC, achat, maintenance, sauvegarde, installation

  • FREELANCE - WEB, WEBMARKETING, COMMUNICATION, GRAPHISME

    2012 - maintenant - CMS (Wordpress, Prestashop), HTML5, CSS3, PHP, ASP, SQL, bootstrap
    - Emailings et newsletters, MailChimp, Litmus, phpList (open source), Zurb, sondage limesurvey (open source), rapport statistique
    - Charte graphique, Logo, support numérique, print, PAO

    SITES :
    www.gustinesomcruises.com
    ​www.​15ma.fr
    www.syos.fr
    www.agenceyou.com
    www.yannproimmo.fr
    ​www.tbc-lille.fr

  • Cirm Crips Association en promotion de la Santé Nord / Pas de Calais / Picardie - CHEF DE PROJET WEB, WEBMARKETING

    2006 - 2012 - Webmaster, HTML, ASP, PHP, FLASH, cirm-crips.org
    - Community manager, mailing, Sarbacane, sondages SurveyMonkey, web analytics, SEO
    CHARGE DE COMMUNICATION, GRAPHISTE
    - Campagnes régionales de prévention, semaine cancer, outils pédagogiques, salon de l’Etudiant Lille, Conférences en Nord / Pas de Calais / Picardie
    - Infographiste supports numériques & prints, PAO, plaquettes, flyers, affiches, cadeaux d’entreprise, dossiers de presse, bilans et rapports, revue contact santé, cahier des apprentis, support de formations
    - Réalisation audiovisuelle, multimédia, cd-rom, DVD
    - Gestion de budgets, prestataires, fournisseurs
    INFORMATIQUE
    - Gestion pc, matériels audiovisuels, print, logiciel, licences, achat, maintenance, sauvegarde, installation

  • METabolic EXplorer Start-up Biotechnologie - DÉVELOPPEUR WEB, GRAPHISTE & COMMUNICATION

    Saint-Beauzire 2001 - 2006 - Développeur : Interfaçage de Bases de Données & Représentation Graphique sous Microsoft Visual studio .NET en C# avec Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Basic & HTML.
    - Gestionnaire de Base de Données : Administration & Datamining.
    - Traitement données Excel
    - Actions de communication (logo, charte graphique, salon & supports prints)
    - Webmaster, HTML, ASP, CSS & JavaScripts

  • Teleperformance - Télémarketer

    Asnières sur Seine 1995 - 1996 Télémarketing

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :