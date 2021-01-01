RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille
TONY CHEVALIER
CHEF DE PROJET / CHARGE DE MISSION
15 ans d’expérience Web, Webmarketing, Communication, Graphisme, Informatique.
Créatif, pragmatique & passionné d’informatique, j’ai fait évoluer ma carrière scientifique vers le Web, le Graphisme & la Communication en développant au long de mes formations & expériences professionnelles polyvalence & multi-compétences.
http://tchevalierx.free.fr/
Compétences:
WEB DEV :
HTML5, CSS3, PHP, ASP, SQL, CMS, Bootstrap
WEBMARKETING :
Community manager, emailings, newsletters, sondages, statistique
GRAPHISTE :
PAO, InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Print
COMMUNCATION :
Actions de Communication, Création audiovisuelle & multimédia, Digital Publishing
INFORMATIQUE :
Pc, matériels audiovisuels, print, logiciel, licences, achat, maintenance, sauvegarde, installation, Benchmarks
ANGLAIS :
De spécialité, lu, écrit
Mes compétences :
Développement web
Communication
Webmaster
Infographie
Print
Gestion de parcs informatiques
Production audiovisuelle et multimédia
Pack Office
Webmastering
Suite Adobe
Gestion de bases de données
WebDesigner
Responsive design
Infographiste
Bioinformatique
Community manager
Digital Publishing
budgets
Visual Basic
Personal Home Page
Macromedia Dreamweaver
HTML
Active Server Pages
XML
WordPress
SQL
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
Macromedia Flash
JavaScript
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe