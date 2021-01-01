Tony Christian BQAIN

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
SEO
Photoshop
SPSS
Marketing
Sales
Business development
Entreprises
Oracle
- Account Manager - Nordics
Colombes2015 - maintenant
Oracle
- Senior Business Development Representative - Team Lead
Colombes2015 - 2015
Oracle
- Business Development Consultant
Colombes2013 - 2014• Business Development / Business Relationship Consultant for the Nordic Market
• Focus on Named Accounts and Oracle Applications
• Pre-contact account investigation
• Account mapping and contact identification
• Pains / needs discovery and solution matching
• Analyzing customer needs in terms of current business obstacles and identifying projects
Schneider Electric
- Marketing Intern
Rueil Malmaison2012 - 2012• Internship
• Market segmentation – identify key characteristics and developments
• Identifying customer needs - in order to enhance the product and service
• Market sizing - in order to determine the potential of each market (quantifying skills required)
• Competitor analysis – analyzing potential and existing competitors
• Unique value proposition, key selling points and a final communication plan
• Quantifying potential customer savings for using specific products
NordVoice
- Sales and Business Development
2010 - 2010• Summer Job
• Selling “green” energy contracts after deregulation of the energy market
• B-to-B and B-to-C sales – customer contact via telephone
• Price comparison between providers and identifying potential customers