Tony FOURNY

Mes compétences :
Biologie
Gestion de projets
Biotechnologies
Management
Étude de marché
Biologie moléculaire
Cycle de projet
Base de données
Entreprises
ArboraNano
- Responsable étude de marché
2011 - maintenant
Institut de Biologie Structurale
- Assistant thésarde
2010 - 2010Internship in the Institute of Structural Biology Jean-Pierre Ebel, Laboratory of Macromolecular Engineering, Grenoble, France (3 months).
Subject: Determination of the influence of intramolecular bonds on intermolecular bonds in the pilus of Streptococcus pneumoniae. The aim was to induce mutations by genetic engineering in repeated DNA sequences which are specific of intramolecular bridges within the 3 rrg pilus protein in Streptococcus pneumoniae. Thus the influence of intramolecular bonds on the association of the protein complex could be studied by molecular biology techniques.