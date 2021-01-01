Menu

Tony FOURNY

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Biologie
Gestion de projets
Biotechnologies
Management
Étude de marché
Biologie moléculaire
Cycle de projet
Base de données

Entreprises

  • ArboraNano - Responsable étude de marché

    2011 - maintenant

  • Institut de Biologie Structurale - Assistant thésarde

    2010 - 2010 Internship in the Institute of Structural Biology Jean-Pierre Ebel, Laboratory of Macromolecular Engineering, Grenoble, France (3 months).
    Subject: Determination of the influence of intramolecular bonds on intermolecular bonds in the pilus of Streptococcus pneumoniae. The aim was to induce mutations by genetic engineering in repeated DNA sequences which are specific of intramolecular bridges within the 3 rrg pilus protein in Streptococcus pneumoniae. Thus the influence of intramolecular bonds on the association of the protein complex could be studied by molecular biology techniques.

Formations

Réseau

