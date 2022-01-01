Menu

Delphine BEAUMONT

Laval

En résumé

A resourceful and clinical professionnal, recognized for her efficiency, reliability and ability to build strong relationships.

• Looking forward to enhance her professionals skills in a dynamic workplace and to build a long-term career in clinical research.

• Holding a PharmD degree (thesis on biopharmaceuticals safety) and a Master of Science degree in Management and Innovation in Biotechnologies.

• Skills and knowledges : Clinical Research / Quality Assurance / Compliance Management / CAPA implementation / SOP redaction / Biotechnology / Drug Safety / Pharmacovigilance / Project management.

• Data processing : Microsoft Office Suite on PC and Mac / Lotus Note / IVRS / Sugar CRM

Mes compétences :
Biotechnologies
Gestion de projet
Industrie pharmaceutique
Recherche clinique
Assurance qualité

Entreprises

  • Algorithme Pharma - CRF Designer

    Laval 2013 - maintenant Early stage clinical CRO specialized in phase I/IIa studies and bioequivalence.
    Provide the Case Report Forms (CRF) in compliance with protocol, SOPs, GCP and regulation.
    Implement CAPA in order to improve global quality of CRF.
    Responsible of CRF designers schedule and respect of timelines set by clients.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim - Clinical Quality Associate

    Paris Cedex 13 2012 - 2013 Ensured that Clinical Operations are conducted in accordance with GCP and SOP.
    CAPA implementation and follow-up.
    Training of clinical staff on ICH-GCP, and inspection readiness.
    Improvement of study risk factor computation.

  • Universal Medica - Scientific Associate

    2011 - 2011 • Post-marketing studies: review of clinical documentation (protocol, investigator brochure, Case Report Forms, informed consent forms), recruitment of investigators, monitoring of CRF, closing down centers)

    • Mission on site (Laboratoires Aguettant), as a Drug Safety Officer

  • Reims Universitary Hospital - Extern in Pharmacy

    2010 - 2010 Pharmacy, clinical trial unit : preparation of monitoring visits, pre-study meetings with CRA and investigators, handling of Investigational Products in compliance with GMP (IVRS/IWRS system).

  • Pharmacotechny Laboratory University of Reims - Introductory course in research

    2008 - 2008 Formulation of biocompatible microparticles for intracerebral administration.

Formations

  • University Of Burgundy

    Dijon 2011 - 2011 Master of Science in Management and Innovation in Biotechnology

    Master project (work in team) : creation of a biotechnology company developing a diagnostic for Alzheimer's disease.

  • University Of Reims Champagne Ardenne, France

    Reims 2004 - 2012 Pharm D

    Thesis (October 2011 to March 2012) : 'Biopharmaceuticals safety : are the preclinical, clinical trials and post-AMM follow-up appropriate ?'

Réseau