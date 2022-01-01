Delphine BEAUMONT

A resourceful and clinical professionnal, recognized for her efficiency, reliability and ability to build strong relationships.



• Looking forward to enhance her professionals skills in a dynamic workplace and to build a long-term career in clinical research.



• Holding a PharmD degree (thesis on biopharmaceuticals safety) and a Master of Science degree in Management and Innovation in Biotechnologies.



• Skills and knowledges : Clinical Research / Quality Assurance / Compliance Management / CAPA implementation / SOP redaction / Biotechnology / Drug Safety / Pharmacovigilance / Project management.



• Data processing : Microsoft Office Suite on PC and Mac / Lotus Note / IVRS / Sugar CRM



Mes compétences :

Biotechnologies

Gestion de projet

Industrie pharmaceutique

Recherche clinique

Assurance qualité