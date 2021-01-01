Tony HONIG

-
Pitney Bowes Management Services
- Client Director
Saint Denis
2011 - maintenant
French Subsidiary: Customer Communication Management (print, transpromo, multi-canal, hybrid mail), Digital Solutions (hosting, e-invoicing, legal archiving, BPO), Mail Services (mailroom, digital mailroom, secure mail), Print Services (on-demand documents, online printing, reprography),
My position is delivery of revenue in assigned accounts (prospects), and for all the incoming leads and new tenders for a set portfolio of services; I have built a current pipe of €17 Million.
• Target: €1,6 Million Achievement YTD: €850 K
• 100% hunter (new business) Sales cycle: from 6 to 36 months
Some success stories: Hp (270 K€), Total (160 K€), Sony (240 K€), La Banque Postale (180 K€)
Current prospects : Crédit Mutuel, La Banque Postale, Général Motors, Sony, Total, HP, Renault, AXA, Leclerc, Auchan, Allianz, Urssaf, Orange Business Services, Henkel, Valéo, Générali, Aviva
SEEBURGER
- Senior Sales Manager
2010 - 2011
French Subsidiary: EDI, EAI, B2B, MFT, Document Automation solutions (paper, fax), Event Management solutions (RFID, Bar Code, Sensors), SAP Solution Extensions
(This Company is positioned as a leader in latest Gartner “ B2B Magic Quadrant”)
My role is the acquisition of new clients (among the first 1000 companies in France) and account management of the existing customer base (industries: CPG/Retail, High Tech, Energy, Automotive)
In October 2010, I set up a successful seminar with 35 attendees (with 3 customer presentations)
• Target: €1,6 Million Sales cycle: from 12 to 24 months
• 85% hunter (new business) 15% farmer (account management)
Current prospects: AUCHAN, GALERIES LAFAYETTE, SAINT-GOBAIN, EDF, ERDF, LECLERC, ELIS, COMPUTACENTER, PARFUMS CHRISTIAN DIOR, NESTLE, BONGRAIN, LACTALIS, ALTIS SEMICONDUCTOR, etc…
I365 / SEAGATE
- Business Developement Manager
2008 - 2010
French Subsidiary: Data Protection, Backup/recovery, ECM solutions
My achievements: To launch with success different solutions upon the French market, Spain, Portugal, Benelux and Africa (directly, and/or a network of partners)
To set up a network (Global Alliance Partners, Application Partners, Infrastructure Partners & Integrators, and Referrals) with a direct approach to SMB & Enterprise Accounts
• Target: €2,3 Million Achievement: €2,1 Million
• 90% hunter (new business) 10% farmer (account management)
Some success stories
Manufacturing: Legrand (150K€)
Financial Services: ICDC (150K€), CAISSES D’EPARGNE (570K€), BANQUES POPULAIRES (190K€), CREDITS AGRICOLES (360 K€),
IT services market: THALES (240 K€)
METASTORE France
- Country Manager
2000 - 2008
European Distributor: IP monitoring, .NET, J2EE, Security, Backup/recovery, Connectivity Solutions, Load test, Supervision, EAI, BI (Data Mining & Report Mining), CRM,Web Analytics, ECM products covering different OS; Tservers ( IBM-compatible mainframe on an Intel processor running UNIX or Linux)
• Started alone the French subsidiary and recruited the sales (Account Managers and Inside Sales) and technical team (17 people all in all)
• Developed the Business strategy and the editors to be promoted
• Developed the means to establish the reputation of Metastore
• I sold to Top 100 companies and partnership with IT services companies
• I signed the first reference in France for several solutions
My achievements:
• Target: €1,9Million Achievement: €2,6 Million
• 75% hunter (new business) 25% farmer (account management)
Some success stories
Pharmaceutical: SANOFI/AVENTIS (450K€), ROCHE (200K€), BEAUFOUR/IPSEN (120 K€), PIERRE FABRE (170K€), SERVIER (140K€), CERP (120K€), OCP (140K€)
Financial Services: ICDC (150K€), CAISSES D’EPARGNE (570K€), BANQUES POPULAIRES (1,2M€), CREDITS AGRICOLES (360 K€), CALYON (250K€), SOFINCO (360K€), SOCIETE GENERALE (440 K€), MAAF (300 K€), AGF (370 K€), MACIF (230 K€)
IT companies: STERIA (340K€), LASER (170K€), EXPERIAN (390K€), IBM (460K€), ALTAIR (490K€), T-SYSTEMS (270K€), ECS (230K€),
Manufacturing: RENAULT (290 K€), PEUGEOT/PSA (700 K€), AIRBUS (240 K€), VOLVO (230 K€)
Retail: STIME (210 K€), CASINO (170K€), Monoprix/Prisunic (190 K€)
Public Sector: CPAM (340 K€), CNAV (270 K€), MSA (250 K€), CAF (310 K€)
Energy & Utilities: EDF (400 K€), TOTAL (290K€), SEEG GABON (120 K€)