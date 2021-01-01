Tony HONIG

Mon parcours professionnel représente une expertise de plus de 20 ans dans le domaine de l'Informatique (logiciels et prestations associées) à des postes de management; j'ai pu développer une connaissance pointue de ce secteur d'activité, de ses contraintes, de ses enjeux, et de son fonctionnement.



A ces différents postes, j’ai été amené à monter et manager des équipes commerciales et techniques, créer et animer des réseaux de revendeurs et partenaires, élaborer et/ou participer à la stratégie Marketing et Communication, ainsi que négocier et finaliser des contrats au plus haut niveau dans les différents secteurs d’activité.



Adaptabilité, efficacité, rapidité sont des qualités qui m'ont permis de réussir les challenges qui m'ont été demandés.



Je suis à la recherche actuellement d'un poste de Management (Sales Manager, Channel Manager, Business Development Manager, Sales Director) chez un Editeur ou un Distributeur de Logiciels, ou bien une Société de Services ayant la volonté de créer ou dynamiser un Département Logiciels.



Formation: Bac Technique et MIAGE à Dauphine



Langues pratiquées: Anglais et Espagnol



Mes compétences :

Business

Business Developement

Commercial

Directeur commercial

Directeur général

DIRECTOR

Manager

Managing director

Sales

Sales Director