Tony HONIG

Saint Denis

En résumé

Mon parcours professionnel représente une expertise de plus de 20 ans dans le domaine de l'Informatique (logiciels et prestations associées) à des postes de management; j'ai pu développer une connaissance pointue de ce secteur d'activité, de ses contraintes, de ses enjeux, et de son fonctionnement.

A ces différents postes, j’ai été amené à monter et manager des équipes commerciales et techniques, créer et animer des réseaux de revendeurs et partenaires, élaborer et/ou participer à la stratégie Marketing et Communication, ainsi que négocier et finaliser des contrats au plus haut niveau dans les différents secteurs d’activité.

Adaptabilité, efficacité, rapidité sont des qualités qui m'ont permis de réussir les challenges qui m'ont été demandés.

Je suis à la recherche actuellement d'un poste de Management (Sales Manager, Channel Manager, Business Development Manager, Sales Director) chez un Editeur ou un Distributeur de Logiciels, ou bien une Société de Services ayant la volonté de créer ou dynamiser un Département Logiciels.

Formation: Bac Technique et MIAGE à Dauphine

Langues pratiquées: Anglais et Espagnol

Entreprises

  • Pitney Bowes Management Services - Client Director

    Saint Denis 2011 - maintenant French Subsidiary: Customer Communication Management (print, transpromo, multi-canal, hybrid mail), Digital Solutions (hosting, e-invoicing, legal archiving, BPO), Mail Services (mailroom, digital mailroom, secure mail), Print Services (on-demand documents, online printing, reprography),

     My position is delivery of revenue in assigned accounts (prospects), and for all the incoming leads and new tenders for a set portfolio of services; I have built a current pipe of €17 Million.

    • Target: €1,6 Million Achievement YTD: €850 K
    • 100% hunter (new business) Sales cycle: from 6 to 36 months

    Some success stories: Hp (270 K€), Total (160 K€), Sony (240 K€), La Banque Postale (180 K€)
    Current prospects : Crédit Mutuel, La Banque Postale, Général Motors, Sony, Total, HP, Renault, AXA, Leclerc, Auchan, Allianz, Urssaf, Orange Business Services, Henkel, Valéo, Générali, Aviva

  • SEEBURGER - Senior Sales Manager

    2010 - 2011 French Subsidiary: EDI, EAI, B2B, MFT, Document Automation solutions (paper, fax), Event Management solutions (RFID, Bar Code, Sensors), SAP Solution Extensions
    (This Company is positioned as a leader in latest Gartner “ B2B Magic Quadrant”)

    My role is the acquisition of new clients (among the first 1000 companies in France) and account management of the existing customer base (industries: CPG/Retail, High Tech, Energy, Automotive)
    In October 2010, I set up a successful seminar with 35 attendees (with 3 customer presentations)

    • Target: €1,6 Million Sales cycle: from 12 to 24 months
    • 85% hunter (new business) 15% farmer (account management)

    Current prospects: AUCHAN, GALERIES LAFAYETTE, SAINT-GOBAIN, EDF, ERDF, LECLERC, ELIS, COMPUTACENTER, PARFUMS CHRISTIAN DIOR, NESTLE, BONGRAIN, LACTALIS, ALTIS SEMICONDUCTOR, etc…

  • I365 / SEAGATE - Business Developement Manager

    2008 - 2010 French Subsidiary: Data Protection, Backup/recovery, ECM solutions

    My achievements: To launch with success different solutions upon the French market, Spain, Portugal, Benelux and Africa (directly, and/or a network of partners)
    To set up a network (Global Alliance Partners, Application Partners, Infrastructure Partners & Integrators, and Referrals) with a direct approach to SMB & Enterprise Accounts

    • Target: €2,3 Million Achievement: €2,1 Million
    • 90% hunter (new business) 10% farmer (account management)

    Some success stories
    Manufacturing: Legrand (150K€)
    Financial Services: ICDC (150K€), CAISSES D’EPARGNE (570K€), BANQUES POPULAIRES (190K€), CREDITS AGRICOLES (360 K€),
    IT services market: THALES (240 K€)

  • METASTORE France - Country Manager

    2000 - 2008 European Distributor: IP monitoring, .NET, J2EE, Security, Backup/recovery, Connectivity Solutions, Load test, Supervision, EAI, BI (Data Mining & Report Mining), CRM,Web Analytics, ECM products covering different OS; Tservers ( IBM-compatible mainframe on an Intel processor running UNIX or Linux)
    • Started alone the French subsidiary and recruited the sales (Account Managers and Inside Sales) and technical team (17 people all in all)
    • Developed the Business strategy and the editors to be promoted
    • Developed the means to establish the reputation of Metastore
    • I sold to Top 100 companies and partnership with IT services companies
    • I signed the first reference in France for several solutions
    My achievements:

    • Target: €1,9Million Achievement: €2,6 Million
    • 75% hunter (new business) 25% farmer (account management)

    Some success stories
    Pharmaceutical: SANOFI/AVENTIS (450K€), ROCHE (200K€), BEAUFOUR/IPSEN (120 K€), PIERRE FABRE (170K€), SERVIER (140K€), CERP (120K€), OCP (140K€)
    Financial Services: ICDC (150K€), CAISSES D’EPARGNE (570K€), BANQUES POPULAIRES (1,2M€), CREDITS AGRICOLES (360 K€), CALYON (250K€), SOFINCO (360K€), SOCIETE GENERALE (440 K€), MAAF (300 K€), AGF (370 K€), MACIF (230 K€)
    IT companies: STERIA (340K€), LASER (170K€), EXPERIAN (390K€), IBM (460K€), ALTAIR (490K€), T-SYSTEMS (270K€), ECS (230K€),
    Manufacturing: RENAULT (290 K€), PEUGEOT/PSA (700 K€), AIRBUS (240 K€), VOLVO (230 K€)
    Retail: STIME (210 K€), CASINO (170K€), Monoprix/Prisunic (190 K€)
    Public Sector: CPAM (340 K€), CNAV (270 K€), MSA (250 K€), CAF (310 K€)
    Energy & Utilities: EDF (400 K€), TOTAL (290K€), SEEG GABON (120 K€)

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine PARIS IX (Paris)

    Paris 1980 - 1984 MIAGE

  • Lycée Le Corbusier

    Aubervilliers 1976 - 1980 Bac F1

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :