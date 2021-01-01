Menu

Tony LARA

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RINALDI STRUCTAL (ex filiale de Bouygues)

    maintenant

  • MENUISERIE PVC GM (NEOBAIE PVC)

    maintenant

  • SFILT - Gérant

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 1981 - 1983

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :