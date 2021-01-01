Menu

Toufik Amine ADA

Montville

En résumé

I'm Currently working at Bayer as Controller Manager, Having already been in Touch with financial and strategic Problems. I contribute to solve them with productive and effecient propositions for take decision.

Entreprises

  • Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals - Business Planning & Analysis Manager

    Montville 2013 - maintenant

  • FADERCO Spa - Responsable Audit

    2012 - 2013

  • Shlumberger - Ops Controller

    2012 - 2012

  • CARDIF BNP Paribas - Controleur de gestion

    2010 - 2011 mise en place et création département contrôle de gestion

  • Sanofi-Aventis - Contrôleur de Gestion

    Paris 2007 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :