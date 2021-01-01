Retail
Toufik BERRAHMA
Toufik BERRAHMA
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Finance
Entreprises
Société Générale
- Contrôleur de gestion junior - Direction du recrutement
PARIS
2010 - maintenant
Axa
- Indexeur service IARD
Nanterre
2009 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Talence
2008 - 2012
Lycée AlexAndré Dumas anciennement : Lycée Florent Schmitt
Saint Cloud
2006 - 2008
Option scientifique
Réseau
Annie GELEOC (LEMAIRE)
Athéna ALFI-SOLENGHI
Benjamin PONS
Charlotte MENETRIER
Christopher BENDER
Jean DUMESNIL
Laurent ASCOËT
Maëva BONNIER
Nabil KHALIL
Noureddine BERRAHMA
