Toufik BRAHMIA

Drilling with National drilling Company ENTP-SONATRACH for: ANADARKO - REPSOL - SONATRACH Management HALLIBURTON, SCHLUMBERGER, WEATHER FORDE and BAKER OIL TOOLS. (in ALGERIA).
Secure well in emergency situation.
Direct kill operations.
Insure immediate supervisor is advised of all current and/or changing conditions.
Supervise adherence to safety policies and Procedures.
Performance; Rig down. Move and Rig up Rig.
Slip and cut drilling line.
Change Drilling lines while drilling (damage of drilling lines while drilling).
Change travelling bloc while drilling (incident or accident of travelling bloc).
Test BOP on test stump & with well head.
Supervise testing and checking of equipment and systems.
Find information on parts, equipment, data and/or operation procedures as required using such sources as composite catalog.
Well Control situation (operating the Chock).
Identify indicators of flow or kick, Prepare a kill sheet.
Directional drilling, vertical drilling (TVD of the well in Algeria ≈17000. ft).
Top drive system (Can rig specially & Varco).
Mast inspection.
Coring.
Jarring and fishing.
Manages rig operations in a safe manner according to company policies and procedures.
Mes compétences :
Welding
Primary maintenance
Well Control
Top drive
SONATRACH Management
PROFESSIONALS SKILLS
Oil Field
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
LANGUAGES SKILLS
Kill Sheets
Directional Drilling
Pétrole
Forage