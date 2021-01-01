Toufik BRAHMIA

 Drilling with National drilling Company ENTP-SONATRACH for: ANADARKO - REPSOL - SONATRACH Management HALLIBURTON, SCHLUMBERGER, WEATHER FORDE and BAKER OIL TOOLS. (in ALGERIA).

 Secure well in emergency situation.

 Direct kill operations.

 Insure immediate supervisor is advised of all current and/or changing conditions.

 Supervise adherence to safety policies and Procedures.

 Performance; Rig down. Move and Rig up Rig.

 Slip and cut drilling line.

 Change Drilling lines while drilling (damage of drilling lines while drilling).

 Change travelling bloc while drilling (incident or accident of travelling bloc).

 Test BOP on test stump & with well head.

 Supervise testing and checking of equipment and systems.

 Find information on parts, equipment, data and/or operation procedures as required using such sources as composite catalog.

 Well Control situation (operating the Chock).

 Identify indicators of flow or kick, Prepare a kill sheet.

 Directional drilling, vertical drilling (TVD of the well in Algeria ≈17000. ft).

 Top drive system (Can rig specially & Varco).

 Mast inspection.

 Coring.

 Jarring and fishing.

 Manages rig operations in a safe manner according to company policies and procedures.



Mes compétences :

Welding

Primary maintenance

Well Control

Top drive

SONATRACH Management

PROFESSIONALS SKILLS

Oil Field

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

LANGUAGES SKILLS

Kill Sheets

Directional Drilling

Pétrole

Forage