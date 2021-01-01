Menu

Toufik BRAHMIA

Hassi Messoaud

En résumé

 Drilling with National drilling Company ENTP-SONATRACH for: ANADARKO - REPSOL - SONATRACH Management HALLIBURTON, SCHLUMBERGER, WEATHER FORDE and BAKER OIL TOOLS. (in ALGERIA).
 Secure well in emergency situation.
 Direct kill operations.
 Insure immediate supervisor is advised of all current and/or changing conditions.
 Supervise adherence to safety policies and Procedures.
 Performance; Rig down. Move and Rig up Rig.
 Slip and cut drilling line.
 Change Drilling lines while drilling (damage of drilling lines while drilling).
 Change travelling bloc while drilling (incident or accident of travelling bloc).
 Test BOP on test stump & with well head.
 Supervise testing and checking of equipment and systems.
 Find information on parts, equipment, data and/or operation procedures as required using such sources as composite catalog.
 Well Control situation (operating the Chock).
 Identify indicators of flow or kick, Prepare a kill sheet.
 Directional drilling, vertical drilling (TVD of the well in Algeria ≈17000. ft).
 Top drive system (Can rig specially & Varco).
 Mast inspection.
 Coring.
 Jarring and fishing.
 Manages rig operations in a safe manner according to company policies and procedures.

Mes compétences :
Welding
Primary maintenance
Well Control
Top drive
SONATRACH Management
PROFESSIONALS SKILLS
Oil Field
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
LANGUAGES SKILLS
Kill Sheets
Directional Drilling
Pétrole
Forage

Entreprises

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Drilling superintendent

    Hassi Messoaud 2016 - maintenant Supervisor & work conductor for 05 rigs

  • Schlumberger Land Rigs SLR, Algeria - Assitante Rig Superintendant

    2015 - 2016 I managed Schlumberger land rigs in Algeria as Assistant Rig Superintendent
    - 02 rig moves short & long distances.
    -HPHT wells in Berkine Region.
    -Rig Ciber Chair Type HH; 2000HP.

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - TOOL PUSHER ( chef de chantier senior ) RIG MANAGER

    Hassi Messoaud 2013 - 2015 MISE A L'ESSAI

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Chef de Chantier Forage

    Hassi Messoaud 2011 - 2013 * Night Tool Pusher: F/ 2013 T/ Now at ENTP Drilling and Work Over,

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Driller

    Hassi Messoaud 2008 - 2011 * Driller F/ 2010 T/ 2013 at ENTP Drilling and Work Over

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Assistant Driller

    Hassi Messoaud 2005 - 2008 * Assistant Driller F/ 2005 T/2010 at ENTP Drilling and Work Over

  • Ecole primaire Zammali Belgacem Gourigour Tebessa Algerie - Maître en école primaire.

    2004 - 2005 Prof en deux langue: Arabe et Française.

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Stagiaire Mécanique des chantiers pétroliers

    Hassi Messoaud 2004 - 2004 * Mechanic training: from March 2004 to June 2004 at ENTP Drilling and Work Over,

Formations

  • University Kasdi Merbah Ouargla (Ouargla)

    Ouargla 2017 - maintenant

  • Université Laarbi Tebessi - Tébessa (Tébessa)

    Tébessa 2007 - 2009 Licence en Géologie

    (BAC+02): Geoscience chez l'Université Laarbi Tebessi - Tébessa. F/ 2007 T/ 2009 ( j'ai pas terminé mes études, j’arrêtai mes études en 2 ème année.

  • Université M'Hamed Bouguarra Boumerdes (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2005 - 2007 DEUA spécialisé en Forage Pétrolier

    Drilling Oil Tools at INH (National Hydrocarbon Instate) Boumerdes; ALGERIA.

  • Université M'Hamed Bouguarra Boumerdes (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2001 - 2004 DEUA en Mecanique des chantiers Pétroliers

    (BAC+03): Mechanic Oil Tools at INH (National Hydrocarbon Instate) Boumerdes; ALGERIA.

