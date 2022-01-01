Menu

Valérie GARRIDO

Bruxelles

En résumé

Careers International specialises in bringing top talent together with top employers. We do this globally and with speed, ease, transparency and optimal use of the web.

Companies trust our recruitment innovation – and our results. Whether employer branding, building talent pipelines, or recruiting rare professionals – Careers International provides expertise and experience in sourcing, attraction and pre-selection - worldwide.

Top talent can find the perfect job through us. Careers International gives you access to unexplored career opportunities.

About Careers International
• Our experience and effectiveness have made us the preferred partner for many global companies and talented professionals when it comes to bringing you together.
• Our consultants and project leaders have extensive experience in international recruitment and operate a worldwide network of universities, student & alumni associations and professional bodies.
• Our core team is based in Brussels (Belgium) and works together with consultants throughout the world

For further information and open roles visit our websiteArray
If you are interested in these opportunities, contact me now on Viadeo or on vgarrido@careersinternational.com for more information!

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
International

Entreprises

  • Careers International - Director Operations

    Bruxelles 2013 - maintenant

  • Careers International - Senior Consultant, Team Leader

    Bruxelles 2004 - 2013

  • HR Gardens (formerly EMDS) - Head of Project Management

    2000 - 2004 - Coordinating the entire team of project managers.
    - Organising integration events tailor-made to each client’s needs and preferences.
    - Managing the Database and the website reengineering process in cooperation with IT developers.
    - Managing recruitment missions including: identification of client’s recruitment needs, definition of functions, definition of appropriate attraction campaign, pre-selection and selection of candidates.

  • HR Gardens (formerly EMDS) - Project Management

    1998 - 1999 - Organising recruitment events in Spain, Ireland, Belgium and EuroManagers: all the logistic aspects of these events (venue, printed marketing material,…) attraction campaign, pre-selection and presentation of candidates.
    - Negotiating contracts with suppliers (hotel…), Client relationship management.
    - Organising the first Asian recruitment event in Hong Kong: in charge of implementing the EMDS standards to insure the quality of the service towards companies and candidates.
    - Screening and rating CV’s and matching candidates to the clients’ requirements.
    - Coordinating the whole recruitment process of high-calibre European management potentials, including the attraction, pre-selection of candidates, organisation of tests and assessment centers.

  • HR Gardens (formerly EMDS) - Assistant Project Management

    1996 - 1998 - Responsible for the application processing of candidates’ CV’s and the development and implementation of the application processing in the database.
    - Responsible for coordinating contacts with candidates by phone and email and organizing the invitation process.
    - At recruitment events assisting recruitment officers in solving logistic problems.
    - Assisting Project Managers in all organising events in different locations: missions in Moscow, Miami, Vienna, Paris, and Milan.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :