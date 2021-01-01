Www.valerie-schraauwers.net



Valerie has worked as a Grinberg practitioner since 2006. She began working in Paris. She practices Grinberg in French, Italian and English! Valerie is working with corporate companies and also with artists (dancers, comedians, musicians, singers…). She’s also developing recovery, working with people suffering from chronic pain, or people needing to recover after a trauma, a surgery or a delivery.



Price: 60 min | £65



To make an appointment:

Please call +44 752 764 5867

email : info@valerie-schraauwers.net



Mes compétences :

Method