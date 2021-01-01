Retail
Valerie TERRONI GILOTTE
Valerie TERRONI GILOTTE
NOISY LE SEC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cornelius Beverages Technologies
- Regional Sales Manager
2014 - 2018
IMI Cornelius
- Key Account Manager and Office Management
2005 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Romain Rolland
Clamecy
1984 - 1988
Réseau
Pascal BERARDO
Pauline BACH GEMIGNANI
