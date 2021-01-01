Retail
Valérie VERBEKE
Valérie VERBEKE
Bois-Colombes
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Entreprises
IBM
- Europe Technical Sales Manager
Bois-Colombes
2012 - maintenant
IBM
- Europe Technical Leadership Manager
Bois-Colombes
2007 - 2012
IBM
- DRH - Human Resources Partner
Bois-Colombes
2005 - 2007
IBM
- Offres financières industrielles
Bois-Colombes
2003 - 2005
IBM
- Ingénieur d'affaires Services
Bois-Colombes
2000 - 2003
SAP France
- Ingénieur d'affaires Services
Paris
1997 - 2000
Peat Marwick Consultant
- Consultant Applicatifs
1992 - 1997
Carnaud Metal Box
- National Application Sytem Manager
1985 - 1992
Formations
CNAM
Paris
1986 - 1989
DEST Informatique Fondamentale
Réseau
Carole TRUNTSCHKA
David LOUPIA
Delphine GIRARD
Florian QUINQUIS
Laurent GARCIA
Marc MEYER
Santoshi SOUPRAYANE
Stephanie HERAUD
Thierry LEGER
