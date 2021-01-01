Menu

Valérie VERBEKE

Bois-Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil

Entreprises

  • IBM - Europe Technical Sales Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2012 - maintenant

  • IBM - Europe Technical Leadership Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2007 - 2012

  • IBM - DRH - Human Resources Partner

    Bois-Colombes 2005 - 2007

  • IBM - Offres financières industrielles

    Bois-Colombes 2003 - 2005

  • IBM - Ingénieur d'affaires Services

    Bois-Colombes 2000 - 2003

  • SAP France - Ingénieur d'affaires Services

    Paris 1997 - 2000

  • Peat Marwick Consultant - Consultant Applicatifs

    1992 - 1997

  • Carnaud Metal Box - National Application Sytem Manager

    1985 - 1992

Formations

  • CNAM

    Paris 1986 - 1989 DEST Informatique Fondamentale

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :